2021 Maruti Celerio Variants Wise Features – MT, AMT Mileage Leaks

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be positioned on the new Gen Heartect platform – making it lighter and sturdier relating to improved safety and stability

Set for launch tomorrow, on 10th November, new gen Maruti Celerio bookings are open at a down payment of Rs 11,000. This is the second generation Celerio that is being launched, 7 years following its earlier counterpart that came in 2014. Ahead of launch, the car has started to arrive at dealerships, revealing almost all details.

What remains to be revealed, are the variants-wise features list, mileage figures and price. Thanks to latest leak from Motor Arena India, we now have variant-wise features list of 2021 Maruti Celerio. Also leaked are the dimensions and mileage figures of all variants of the new Celerio.

2021 Maruti Celerio Variant Wise Features

New 2021 Maruti Celerio will be offered in a choice of 7 variants. These are LXi, VXi, VXi AMT, ZXi, ZXi AMT, ZXi+ and ZXi+ AMT. Dimensions of new Celerio – length is same at 3695mm, width is increased by 55mm to 1655mm, height is same at 1555mm, wheelbase increased by 10mm to 2535mm, Ground clearance increased by 5mm to 170mm. Fuel tank capacity is at 32 liters. Boot space increased by 78 liters to 313 liters.

Base variant is LXi. It gets Engine Idle Start / Stop, gear shift indicator, front seat back pocket, 6 bottle holders, front and rear headrests (integrated), manual AC, pollen filter, power steering, urethane steering wheel, accessory socket, fuel consumption display, distance to empty, driver side sunvisor with ticket holder, door ajar warning lamp, headlamp warning, low fuel warning, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensor, etc. Below are the detailed features on offer with all variants.

Top of the line ZXi+ variants come with electrically foldable ORVMs, Black B pillars, 15 inch black alloys, push button start / stop, door request switch, smartplay touchscreen infotainment system, height adjustable driver seat, front fog lamps and steering mounted audio controls.

2021 Maruti Celerio Colour options

The new-gen Celerio will be available in a total of six colour options among which will be Arctic White, Silky Silver, Solid Fire Red, Speedy Blue, Caffeine Brown and Glistening Grey. It is positioned on the latest gen Heartect platform. It gets Suzuki logo on its front fascia along with a chrome strip connecting the two halogen headlamps. Updates are also seen in the design of its front grille, front and rear bumper, fog lamps and bonnet.

On the sides, alloy wheels with gloss black rims, flat type door handles, folding ORVMs with turn indicators and deep character creases are also noted. The rear sector sports the Suzuki logo and Celerio badging along with boot opener, indicators and parking lamps. It also sports rear parking sensors and brake lamp.

Top spec variant of the new Celerio with keyless entry, wider opening doors for easier ingress and egress and door pads with black finish. It also sports a leather finished steering wheel with telescopic function and steering mounted controls.

Mileage and Engine specs

Maruti Celerio will only be offered with 1.0 liter engine option. This is an updated engine, which is expected to deliver better performance than before. Mileage too has been increased. New Celerio is the most fuel efficient petrol car in India.

2021 Maruti Celerio mileage will be 26.68 kmpl for the VXi AMT variant. ZXi AMT and ZXi+ AMT variants claim mileage is at 26 kmpl. ZXi+ MT variant mileage is at 24.97 kmpl. Mileage of remaining Celerio variants is at 25.24 kmpl. CNG Celerio launch is expected to take place next year.

Feature updates and larger dimensions along with the fact that it is now based on the Heartect platform, will see the new gen Celerio command a premium over its outgoing counterpart that is priced from Rs 4.65 to 6.25 lakh. It will continue to rival the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, Datsun GO and Maruti WagonR.

