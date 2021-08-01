2021 Maruti Celerio New Gen Spied During TVC Shoot – Red And Blue Colour

All new generation of Maruti Celerio is getting ready for launch in India – Here are the first undisguised photos of the small car

The new generation Maruti Celerio has been in development for some time now. Its launch has been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Those waiting for the new gen Celerio, there is some good news. Launch is to take place in Aug 2021.

2021 Maruti Celerio New Gen

Ahead of that, first undisguised photos of the new gen Celerio have already leaked online. The spy images were clicked during its official TVC shoot, which will be aired post launch this month. The latest spy shots of 2021 Maruti Celerio show the car in red and blue colour options. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Tushar for sharing the exclusive images via Rushlane Spylane Facebook Group.

Select dealerships have un-officially started accepting bookings for the upcoming model. Dealers are charging a token amount of anywhere between Rs 5,000 to Rs 11,000 which is refundable. Maruti is yet to announce official opening of bookings for 2021 Celerio.

The new Celerio is likely to be larger than the outgoing model. It will be underpinned by the latest fifth generation Heartect platform which currently underpins other Maruti Suzuki models such as WagonR, Swift and S-Presso. On the face of it, the new Celerio is likely to flaunt many design updates on its exterior.

Exterior Design Updates

Upfront, it gets a new front fascia with a revised oval grille featuring a honeycomb pattern. There is a chrome slat which runs across the center of the grille, similar to the new Swift. Thanks to a taller stance and a redesigned face, the new Celerio is expected to be marketed as a mini SUV crossover.

The new front bumper gets minimal lines while new triangular-shaped headlamps flank the front grille on both sides. The grille will be headlined by a chrome strip connecting the two headlamps at front. The fog lamp surrounds and apron will be contoured with surrounding black elements.

Moving towards the side, it will feature a larger window area, a long tapering roofline, angular side creases and new black alloy wheel designs. Other exterior highlights the new hatchback will feature are newly designed wraparound taillamps and ORVMs with integrated turn indicators.

Interior & Feature Updates

Expect to witness a slew of updates inside the cabin as well. These include a redesigned dashboard layout with new upholstery, a new centre console and a few more creature comforts.

Features expected to be on offer include a multi-functional steering wheel, digital multi-information display, keyless entry and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Standard safety equipment is likely to offer features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and more.

Expected Engine, Transmission Options

As far as powertrain goes, Maruti is expected to offer the same 1.0-litre K10B naturally aspirated petrol engine as the current model. This motor delivers an output of 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. A larger 1.2-litre K12 petrol unit is also rumoured to be the new addition to the lineup.

This engine produces 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard across the range while a 5-speed AMT will be offered as an option. As petrol prices continue to soar, 2021 Maruti Celerio CNG option could also be on offer right from launch. Price is expected to be in the range of Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh, ex-sh.