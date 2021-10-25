2021 Maruti Celerio New Gen Spied Undisguised In Pune

Prices for the new-gen Maruti Celerio is expected to be in the range of Rs 4.50 lakh and go up to Rs 6.0 lakh (ex-showroom)

The new generation Maruti Celerio has been in development for some time now. Its launch has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Launch is scheduled to take place sometime next month. Further, select dealerships have unofficially started accepting bookings for the upcoming model. Dealers are charging a token amount of anywhere between Rs 5,000 to Rs 11,000 which is refundable.

Test mules of the new-gen Celerio have been spotted on multiple occasions in the past. It was spied undisguised by a Rushlane Spylane member back in Sep 2021, while it was out for a TVC shoot in Delhi NCR.

2021 Maruti Celerio TVC Shoot In Pune

Now, once again the Maruti Celerio has been spied undisguised, during a TVC shoot in Pune. A Porsche Cayenne modified to take tracking shots was being used to shoot the TVC. The exclusive spy video was shot by automotive enthusiast Shobhit Chaudhary

In line with the leaked photos, the new Celerio is expected to be larger than the outgoing model. It will be underpinned by the latest fifth generation Heartect platform which currently underpins other Maruti Suzuki models such as WagonR, Swift and S-Presso. As expected, the new Celerio flaunts many design updates on its exterior.

2021 Maruti Celerio New Gen – Exterior Design Updates

Upfront, it gets a new front fascia with a revised oval grille featuring a honeycomb pattern and a revised front grille. Thanks to a taller stance and a redesigned face, the new Celerio will likely be marketed as a mini crossover. The new front bumper gets minimal lines while new triangular-shaped headlamps flank the front grille on both sides.

The grille will be headlined by a chrome strip connecting the two headlamps at front. The fog lamp surrounds and apron will be contoured with surrounding black elements.

Moving towards the side, it will feature a larger window area, a long tapering roofline, angular side creases and new alloy wheel designs. Other exterior highlights the new hatchback will feature are newly designed wraparound taillamps and ORVMs with integrated turn indicators.

Interior & Feature Updates

While images of its interiors haven’t come to light as of yet, we expect to witness a slew of updates inside the cabin as well. These include a redesigned dashboard layout with new upholstery, a new centre console and a few more creature comforts.

Features expected to be on offer include a multi-functional steering wheel, digital multi-information display, keyless entry and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Standard safety equipment is likely to offer features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and more.

Expected Engine, Transmission Options

As far as powertrain goes, Maruti is expected to offer the same 1.0-litre K10B naturally aspirated petrol engine as the current model. This motor delivers an output of 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. A larger 1.2-litre K12 petrol unit is also rumoured to be the new addition to the lineup. This engine produces 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard across the range while a 5-speed AMT will be offered as an option.