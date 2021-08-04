2021 Maruti Celerio Spied Again – Gets Touchscreen From WagonR

New gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will come in with feature updates, increased dimensions, new colour schemes and two engine options

Talks of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio have been doing the rounds for a number of months. Spy shots have emerged at regular intervals drawing up some excitement with feature updates, new colour options and engine specifications. Launch was scheduled for earlier this year but the ongoing pandemic had delayed plans.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio was initially launched in 2014. Since launch, its design has remained largely unchanged. Now an all-new 2021 model is set to launch later this month. This next gen Celerio has also been spied undisguised during a TVC shoot revealing some fresh updates. Unofficially, bookings have also opened at select dealerships at a token amount of Rs 5,000-10,000 which is fully refundable.

Features, Colours, Dimensions

The new Celerio hatchback will be positioned on the Maruti Suzuki Heartect platform. It will be larger in dimensions over its earlier counterpart. Feature updates will include a new honeycomb front grill with chrome accents, droplet shaped halogen headlamps connected by a chrome strip with the Suzuki logo, a sloping bonnet and black bits on its apron and fog lamp surrounds.

It gets power folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. The hatchback being a budget hatchback will get only a standard antenna and will ride on blacked out 14 inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the new Celerio will receive wrap around tail lamps a newly designed bumper and distinctive crease lines.

Cabin updates would include a new dashboard design, refreshed upholstery and a new central console. It sports a multi-function steering wheel along with a digital 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system. This is the same system which has been seen on board the WagonR. It is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. New Celerio gets a host of new safety equipment such as keyless entry, dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, ABS and EBD.

Engine and Transmission Options

Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback will likely share its engine lineup with the new WagonR. This will include a 4 cylinder, 1.2 liter petrol engine making 83 hp power and a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder K10 petrol engine offering 67 hp power and 91 Nm torque. The engines get mated to 5 speed manual and AMT.

No prices have been announced as on date. However, considering the updates, the new Celerio could command a premium over its current part that retails at Rs 4.66-6.0 lakhs. Once launched, the new gen Celerio will take on Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro and Datsun GO. Along with updating the Celerio hatchback, Maruti Suzuki is also reading models such as the Ertiga, XL6 and Vitara Brezza along with some CNG variants as well.

CNG Variant

Current Maruti Celerio is offered with CNG option. New Celerio is also expected to come with CNG option. If the 2021 Celerio CNG is not on offer at launch, it could be offered in coming months. Demand for CNG option is on the rise as price of petrol has increased a lot in the recent months. Maruti is also planning to launch CNG variants of Swift and Dzire in the coming months.