2021 Maruti Celerio Top Variant Detailed In First Look Walkaround

After a dry spell of more than 2 years, Maruti is finally ready to launch a new car in India

Last time Maruti launched a new car, was back in Oct 2019 and the car was S-Presso. Its Nov 2021, and they are now ready to launch their next new car. In between, they did launch a few updates / special editions as well as mild facelifts.

Spyshots of the 2021 Maruti Celerio have been pouring on the internet from all across the country. Initial batch of vehicles have even started reaching Maruti dealerships. Official bookings of the Celerio have commenced at Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships as well as online – for a token amount of Rs 11k Launch is scheduled to take place on the 10th of Nov 2021.

2021 Maruti Celerio Top Variant – Key Updates

From the various spyshots which have surfaced till now, it is clear that the 2021 Celerio looks smarter and larger than its predecessor. Latest video from The Car Show, details the top of the line variant of new Celerio like never before.

It will be getting an all new black front grille with chrome slats, muscular bonnet, body coloured ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), fog lamps, integrated spoiler, multi spoke alloy wheels, wrap around tail lamps, tapered roofline and a new rear bumper. All of these certainly help the car to look a lot more sportier and well proportioned. Take a look at the New Celerio walkaround in the video below by The Car Show.

On the inside, it is expected that the 2021 Celerio will be offering more cabin space for passengers. It will be getting improved upholstery, updated centre console, SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system which will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-function steering wheel, electrically adjustable ORVMs and keyless entry functionality.

2021 Maruti Celerio Engine, Mileage

A total of 7 variants and 6 colour options will be on offer with the new gen Celerio. It will be getting an all new motor for itself. The new Celerio will be getting a 1 litre 3 cylinder K10C naturally aspirated petrol motor which will replace the current K10B engine.

The K10C is found on multiple models in Suzuki’s international lineup. In India too, the engine was on offer, albeit for a limited period of time. The same motor was doing duties on the Baleno RS, but had got an additional turbocharger for delivering an additional punch in performance.

The engine uses a dual-jet technology which uses two fuel injectors per cylinder instead of the conventional use of 1 injector per cylinder. This improves the overall fuel burning capacity and leads to increased engine output and a better fuel economy as well.

Exact details of the power/torque configurations shall be revealed in the upcoming days. Also, Maruti has claimed that new Celerio will be the most fuel efficient petrol car in India. Transmission options will mostly be limited to a 5-speed Manual and a 5-speed AMT. The 1.2 litre petrol motor won’t be continued on the 2021 model. CNG fuel option on the Celerio is also expected but its launch might take place at a later date.

New Celerio Competition

As earlier, Celerio’s direct rivals will include the Santro from Hyundai, Tata Tiago and Maruti’s products like S-Presso and Wagon-R. Current prices of the Celerio start from INR 4.56 lakhs and go all the way up to INR 6 lakhs (ex-showroom). Considering the generation upgrade, additional features and the new Heartect platform, it is fair to expect a slight bump in 2021 Celerio’s pricing.