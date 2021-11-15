2021 Maruti Celerio Vs WagonR Vs Tiago Vs Santro – Specs Comparo

While Maruti Celerio gets the least powerful engine in this category, it also benefits from the best-in-class mileage

Maruti Celerio has received a generation upgrade which comes with significant updates in design and features and a small update in its powertrain. It also comes with a sizeable price hike which pops up the question- is it value more value for money compared to rivals?. Celerio is primarily pitted against three hatchbacks- Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago and Maruti WagonR.

2021 Maruti Celerio vs Rivals – Dimensions

This comparison article reveals how the new-gen Celerio stacks up against its nearest rivals. In terms of dimension, Tiago is by far the longest and widest in its category with a length of 3765mm and width of 1677mm. On the other hand, WagonR is the tallest at 1675mm.

All four models offer roughly the same wheelbase at around 2400mm to 2435mm. Santro is the shortest in length, while Celerio and Tiago offer the least width and height respectively. WagonR offers the largest boot of 341 litres in this segment. Tiago and Santro flaunt a conventional hatchback design while WagonR is a tall-boy hatch. The new-gen Celerio follows the contemporary cross-hatch design philosophy.

2021 Maruti Celerio Vs WagonR Vs Tiago Vs Santro – Features on offer

All cars in this category offer a bunch of common features such as a touchscreen infotainment system which houses standard connectivity features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other common features include a stereo system, steering-mounted audio controls, keyless entry, all four power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs and voice control.

Tiago is the only hatch in this space to offer automatic climate control, follow me home headlamps and a cooled glove box. The new Celerio comes with a few class-leading features such as a push button start/stop and an auto start/stop function. Tiago and Celerio are also the only ones to offer alloy wheels in the top-spec trims.

Powertrain

Coming to powertrain, Tiago offers the punchiest performance with its 1.2-litre petrol motor churning out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. WagonR offers the flexibility of two petrol engine options- 1.0-litre unit and a 1.2-litre unit. Celerio is the least powerful in this segment with its 1.0-litre petrol unit producing 66 bhp and 89 Nm.

However, it makes up for the lack of power with an impressive mileage figure of 26.68 kmpl (ARAI). Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre petrol unit generating 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. All cars in this space are offered with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Pricing

The most significant aspect in this category of vehicles is pricing. All four cars are closely priced, however, Santro offers the most affordable entry-level variant at Rs 4.76 lakh, as well as the most affordable top-spec variant which tops out at Rs 5.99 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).