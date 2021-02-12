2021 Maruti Dzire VXi Gets New Dashboard Infosystem – Borrowed From Ertiga

Maruti dealers have started receiving Dzire VXi with the updated infosystem

Maruti Suzuki has incorporated a new update on its compact sedan offering Dzire. The sedan in its VXI trim now gets a new dashboard infosystem which is sourced from Ertiga. First images of the same have been shared by Motor Arena.

The new audio infosystem still continues to offer the same basic functionalities such as Track Change, Volume Up/Down, Radio, Media, Setup, CH/FLG and DSP/ANT. These could be controlled through buttons integrated into the system wrapped in plastic. Despite the same functionalities, this unit is a much better-looking unit than the one offered previously.

Other Features on offer

The VXI variant is one trim above its base LXI trim and is offered with everyday usability features such as a manual AC, steering mounted audio controls, electrically adjusted ORVMs, power steering, power boot, adjustable steering and power windows.

Its safety kit consists of features such as dual front airbags, Day and Night Rear View Mirror, ABS with EBD, central locking, seat belt warning, rear parking sensors and engine immobiliser. Below you can see the new infosystem of Dzire, as well as the old one. The new one is clutter free and devoid of buttons. Price remains unchanged.

The top-end trim in addition to these is offered with features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit compatible Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SmartPlay Studio, automatic climate control, projector headlamps, LED taillamps, cruise control, keyless entry, engine start/stop button, rear window defogger, USB charger and more. The interiors of the top-end ZXI Plus trim are offered with dual-tone interiors and the dashboard gets a modern wood accent with a Natural gloss finish.

Powertrain Specs

The subcompact sedan is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated K-series engine which produces 89 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. This unit is mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. It returns an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 23.26 kmpl.

It is offered in six different mono-tone colour options which include Arctic White, Sherwood Brown, Oxford Blue, Phoenix Red, Magma Grey and premium silver. It competes against a long list of rivals including Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

Maruti Dzire is not only the highest selling sedan in its segment, but it is also currently the highest selling sedan overall in India beating other heavyweights such as Ciaz, City, Amaze and Aura. The brand launched a facelift of the sedan last year which incorporated minute cosmetic updates apart from a BS6 compliant motor. Prices for the compact sedan starts at Rs 5.93 lakh and go up to Rs 8.89 lakh for the top-spec AMT trim (both prices ex-showroom).