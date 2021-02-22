2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Official Teaser Out – Launch Soon

The new 2021 Maruti Swift is likely to feature a few cosmetic updates and a powerful iteration of the same 1.2-litre K12 petrol engine

India’s most popular hatchback is set to receive a very important facelift. Maruti Suzuki Swift will get a much-needed midlife makeover which is expected to hit showrooms sometime in the coming days. The facelifted Swift made its international debut last year and has been on sale since then in select markets such as Japan and Europe.

The third generation model of Swift has been on sale in India since 2017 and is its last major upgrade before it gets a new generation model in a year and a half’s time. Ahead of facelifted Swift launch, the company has now revealed first official teaser.

Updated Exterior Design

Design-wise, the facelifted Swift will be in line with its international counterpart which means the updates to its exterior will be a handful and not too radical. At front, it receives a pair of slightly reshaped headlamps that will be flanked by a new honeycomb mesh grille with a chrome slat at its centre. The bumper is slightly reprofiled although its fog lamp housings seem to be carried over from the outgoing model.

Caption shared by Maruti Suzuki along with the teaser video – “Limitless thrill. Stunning looks. Buckle up and get ready because the new 2021 Swift is coming your way.” Take a look at the 2021 Maruti Swift teaser video below. Hat tip to Motor Arena India.

Moving to its side profile, alloy wheel designs seem to be identical to the current model as spotted in recent spy shots although the international-spec model gets a different design of alloys. A dual-tone exterior colour scheme with a contrasting black roof is also expected on the top-spec trim. Rear profile is more or less similar except for the sculpted bumper.

Updated Interior & Features

Interior layout of Swift’s cabin is also expected to remain unchanged although it is expected to include new silver inserts to give a nice contrast to its all-black theme. It will continue to be offered with a 7.0-inch SmartPlay studio Infotainment system that houses Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features expected to be on offer are, a semi-digital instrument cluster with 4.2-inch colour MID, climate control, push-button start along with hill-hold control and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) for AMT variants.

New Powertrain on offer

Maruti is likely to utilise the more powerful 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Dual-jet petrol unit which produces 89 bhp instead of 82 bhp along with 113 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. This K12N Dual-jet unit also performs its duties on Baleno and Dzire facelift and is equipped with an idle start-stop technology that helps in improving fuel efficiency figures of the car.

The new Swift is also expected to be offered with a new 48V mild-hybrid setup with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). This system will further boost the fuel economy of Swift. Upon its launch, it will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Ford Figo. It is expected to command a slight premium over the current model which retails at a price between Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom).