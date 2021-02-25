2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Sporty Character Highlighted In New TVC

The new Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will get its power via a K-Series 1.2 liter 90 hp dual jet VVT engine offering best in class fuel efficiency

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the 2021 Swift facelift in India following its earlier launch in international markets of Japan and Europe. It is priced from Rs.5.73 lakhs for the base LXi variant going up to Rs.8.41 lakhs for the top of the line ZXi+ dual tone AGS, up by about Rs. 15,000-24,000 over the outgoing model.

Currently the best-selling hatchback in the Indian market, the new Swift facelift gets even more attractive with exciting dual tone colour schemes, new features and a K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine that promises best in class fuel efficiency.

Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched in 2005 and since then has set itself apart in the premium hatchback segment with sales to over 2.4 million customers. It is regaled for its sporty stance and high performance while the 2021 Swift goes a step further in terms of dual colour exterior options, revised interior features and a more advanced power train. A new generation launch is set 2022 but for now the company has launched the facelift model.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift

The new Swift is presented in three colour options of Pearl Arctic White and Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof and Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White Roof. Feature updates include a new front grille with horizontal chrome accents and a new bumper. Take a look at the new TVC below.

However, it does not see any change in terms of its side or rear profile while it will also sit on the same alloy wheels as seen on its current model. Interiors sport features that include a twin pod meter, a 10.67 cm multi information TFT display, a 17.78 cm Smartplay Studio infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift comes in with cruise control and key synchronized auto foldable ORVMs. It also receives Electronic Stability Program, hill hold assist with AGS variants that prevents vehicle roll back on steep inclines especially under a start-stop traffic conditions. Dual airbags, ABS, EBD, ISOFIX child seat restrains, seat belt reminder, reverse parking sensors and rear view camera are also a part of its safety equipment.

Engine Specs

A major update on the Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback is its powertrain. This is the same K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine that also powers the DZire facelift and Baleno. It comes in with Idle Start Stop feature, dual jet technology and with Variable Valve Timing for intake and exhaust valves.

The engine also receives cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation system offering better fuel efficiency and lower auto emissions, pegged at 23.20km/l in manual mode and at 23.76 km/l on its Automatic Gear Shift – AGS variants. The 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine offers 90 hp power and 113 Nm torque which is an increase of 7 hp over its earlier engine while torque figures remain unchanged.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Rivals

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift rivals the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS priced from Rs.5.19-7.87 lakhs and the Ford Figo which is in a price range of Rs.5.64-7.09 lakhs. In a similar price bracket, the new Swift will also take on Renault Triber priced from Rs.5.20-7.50 lakhs but which comes in a three row configuration.