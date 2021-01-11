2021 Maruti Swift Facelift Spied In India For 1st Time – Launch By March

The Maruti Swift facelift receives a new grille, dual-tone exterior and an updated infotainment system

The venerable Maruti Swift has been soldiering on quietly in the background even as majority of the Indian audience are setting their eyes on the compact and mid-size crossover SUV segment. The B-segment hatchback received a mid-life refresh in international markets last year and it was only a matter of time the new version is launched in India.

Maruti Swift facelift spied in India

The fleet of partially camouflaged Maruti Swift facelift prototypes have been spotted testing in Gujarat recently and this is the first spotted of the new version in the country. As you can see, the visual changes are not too dramatic.

The concealed radiator grille retains its shape but, going by the international version, will sport new detailing and a prominent chrome horizontal bar. The foglight enclosures and the bumper remain more or less the same as the existing version.

The cars spotted in Gujarat featured dual-tone exterior colour theme with contrast black roof, indicating higher variants will be available with this option. We also expect the facelifted Swift to be equipped with new alloy wheels.

Interior and equipment

The Maruti Swift facelift will be featuring an updated touchscreen infotainment system with possible new features. The international version offers a reverse parking camera with 360-degree view but if remains to be seen if the India-spec model will offer this or not. The rest of the equipment list is expected to be carried forward as it is.

Powertrain

The 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine has been proven to be peppy and enjoys a wide acceptance in India. In its latest avatar, the motor produces 90 hp and 113 Nm of torque.

Maruti is likely to use the facelift opportunity to introduce a mild hybrid system with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). The existing 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options will be carried forward. Maruti has discontinued the diesel powertrain option in the BS6 era and we don’t see its reintroduction anytime soon.

Rivals and outlook

The Maruti Swift facelift will lock horns with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago and similarly priced micro-crossovers as well. The Swift continues to be one of the best selling cars in India and the facelifted version would be maintaining the status quo.

However, in the medium term, with the impending arrival of several small crossovers like the Tata HBX, Citroen CC21 and Hyundai AX1, the Swift will have its task cut out, not just in India but also in international markets.

Given that a lot of traditional automotive nameplates are switching to crossover body style for their next generations, we won’t be surprise if the Swift adopts a similar route as well in its next iteration a few years down the line.

Source