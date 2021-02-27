2021 Maruti Swift LXi Base Variant Modified With Rs 51k Worth Accessories

Authorized dealer of Maruti Suzuki India has modified base variant of New Swift using official accessories

Maruti Suzuki recently had introduced a mild mid-life facelift for its Swift. Now, the first batch units of the 2021 Swift have started to reach dealerships.

Overall changes between the old Swift and 2021 Swift are subtle and limited. As far as nomenclature of the trims is concerned, there has been absolutely no change. The entry-level Swift starts with the LXi tag while the top-of the line trim is called the ZXi+.

Youtube channel TheCarsShow by Arsh Jolly has uploaded a new video in which he has done a walk-around of one of the 2021 Maruti Swift LXi which has reached a dealership. The unit which has been covered has been garnished with some additional official accessories from the dealership.

Accessories

Overall, accessories of around 51K have been installed on the display unit of 2021 Maruti Swift LXi, whose on-road price is around INR 6.42 lakhs. The accessories include a 4-door power window setup, remote centre locking system, a touch-based infotainment unit from Pioneer, speakers, and fog lamps. To improve the overall look, the dealership has also added some additional accessories like Tail-lamp garnish etc.

Trim Levels

Currently, the 2021 Swift is sold in 4 different trim levels, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. The top of the line ZXi+ can also be brought in dual tone colour schemes, for an additional price of around 20K. 5-speed MT setup is provided as standard across the range however AMT is available as an option from VXi onwards.

Major Highlights of 2021 Swift

The most significant change on the 2021 Swift is the new motor which has been introduced by Maruti. The previous model was powered by Maruti’s K12M motor which could dish out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of max torque. The updated model is powered by a 1.2 litre Dual-jet NA K12N petrol engine. This engine can churn out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of max torque. No changes have been made to the transmission set-up though.

Aesthetically, changes are limited. Updates include a redesigned nose which gets a revised honeycomb mesh grille and chrome slat, mildly reshaped headlamp units, new alloy wheels (similar to the one on the international-spec version) and a tweaked rear bumper. Officially, dual-tone color schemes too have been added which were not available earlier.

Pricing and Competition

The 2021 Swift has become pricier when compared with the 2020 model. Swift’s new price range starts from INR 5.73 lakhs and goes up to INR 8.41 lakhs. For the pre-facelift model, these figures stood at INR 5.19 lakhs and INR 8.02 lakhs. Like before, the major competitors of the Swift are Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo and its very own platform cousin, the Baleno from Maruti’s NEXA range.