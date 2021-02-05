2021 Maserati Ghibli India Launch Price Rs 1.15 Cr – Rs 1.93 Cr

This is the first hybrid vehicle in Maserati’s history and has been developed by Maserati Innovation Lab of Modena

Maserati updated the Ghibli lineup in international market in 2020 and has now brought its entire range to India with prices starting off at Rs.1.15 crores. The Ghibli is presented in three variants across 6 trims and includes a new Hybrid version and more powerful Trofeo variant.

The Ghibli four door sedan is the most affordable model in the company portfolio with the Base, GranLusso and GranSport priced at Rs.11,540,175, Rs. 14,242,054 and Rs. 13,857,411 respectively. The Ghibli V6 GranLusso is priced 15,571,598 while the Ghibli V6 GranSport carries a price tag of Rs.15,186,144. The top of the line Trofeo version is priced at Rs.19,317,324. All prices are ex-sh.

The 2021 Maserati Ghibli range gets some revised exterior features with a revised front grille, new air inlets and redesigned LED adaptive matrix headlamps and LED tail lamps. The 15 LEDs in the headlamps offer 200 percent greater field of vision as compared to tradition headlamps while it also receives new cluster lamps at the rear and sits on new 21 inch alloy wheels.

Engine Specs

The Hybrid 2.0, four cylinder petrol engine gets mated with a 48V hybrid system offering 330 hp power and 450 Nm torque offering a top speed of 255 km/h with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. The hybrids are set apart via blue colored inserts on brake calipers, C pillar logo, air vents and accents on upholstery.

2021 Ghibli Trofeo gets its power via a V8 engine making 580 hp power and 730 Nm torque sending power to rear wheels via an 8 speed ZF automatic transmission. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 4.3 seconds.

Maserati Safety Equipment and Connected Technology

Safety equipment on the 2021 Maserati Ghibli range requires special emphasis as it has resulted in a 5 star EURO NCAP safety rating. It gets Level 2 ADAS – Advanced Driving Assistance System, which is the highest level of autonomous driving permitted currently.

Soft close doors, keyless entry, equitable chassis and weight distribution due to lightweight construction allows for a 50:50 weight distribution while the company has collaborated with Brembo for braking and calipers. The trunk can be opened via the movement of the foot under the area wherein sensors detect foot movement under the rear bumper. However, the system only operates when the fob key is within a range of 3 feet. The new wheel designs augment speed and style quotient.

The interiors of the 2021 Maserati Ghibli range sports a state of the art HD touchscreen and instrument cluster. It boasts of a high resolution display with multi touch functions with new graphic interface in colours of black with gold.

There is also a large rev counter and speedometer on either sides of a 7 inch TFT display with anti-dazzle glass for easy viewing. The Nerissimo and Nerissimo Carbon Packages will be available as options for a dark and sporty look.

On board connected technology includes Maserati Connect that not only enhances safety but also assists the driver in event of emergencies or car theft. Drivers can stay connected via a Smartwatch or Smartphone with the Maserati Connect App. Maserati Virtual Personal Assistant – Amazon Alexa and Google Assist along with an Intelligent Assistant Multi Media System also delivers a new experience to both drivers and passengers.