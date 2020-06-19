2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S facelift debuts with no change in output

The 2021MY Mercedes-AMG E63 and E63 S 4MATIC+ offer better aerodynamics and comfort (new suspension)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz updated its popular E-Class mid-size sedan range (W213 facelift) for the 2021 model year in early March. Now, the marque has added the saloon in its performance-focused AMG portfolio. The 2021MY Mercedes-AMG E63 and E63 S 4MATIC+ arrive in both Saloon and Estate formats to take on the F90 LCI BMW M5 and C8 Audi RS6. One can expect the Saloon to make its Indian debut sometime next year.

In its latest avatar, the E63 AMG follows the latest of Gordon Wagener’s Sensual Purity design philosophy. Exterior highlights include ‘Panamericana’ grille configuration, trapezoidal headlamps, revised bumpers, wider arches (+27mm overall), new wheels (19- and 20-inch options), near-triangular taillamps and a general lack of straight lines. The updated design has made the car more aerodynamic. If you think the pre-facelift W213 E63 AMG looked better, you are not alone. The latest version has just become extra-generic.

On the inside, it boasts of an all-new split three-spoke steering wheel with a dedicated ‘AMG’ knob. The infotainment system, which packs Mercedes-Benz’s updated MBUX software, is a combination of a touchscreen and instrument console spanning 10.25 inches each (12.25 inches in ‘S”). The dials have three themes: Modern Classic, Sport and Supersport. Across the interiors, Nappa leather, carbon fibre, contrast stitching and silver/chrome accents set the tone. The company offers a range of Design Packages as well. There are three new paint shades: Graphite Grey metallic, High-tech Silver metallic and Brilliant Blue Magno. Other comforts and convenience features are borrowed from the regular 2021MY Mercedes-Benz E-Class line. Surprisingly, there is no change in output — still plenty.

In the standard variant, the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo (AMG calls it ‘Biturbo’) V8 mill churns out 563bhp @ 5,750rpm and 750Nm @ 2,250-5,000rpm while the figures rise to 603bhp @ 5,750rpm and 850Nm @ 2,500-4,500rpm in the E63 S. Top speed and 0-100km/h times for the facelifted E63 (‘S’) stand at 250km/h (300km/h) and 3.5s (3.4s), respectively.

Either variant is coupled to a 9-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission that sends the output to all four wheels or completely to the rear axle (only in ‘S’). The 4MATIC+ AWD system (with three-stage ESP) allows for the latter via a dedicated Drift mode. This is in addition to the six Dynamic Select driving modes, Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Race. Furthermore, there are four chassis settings within Dynamic Select: Basic, Advanced, Pro and Master.

One of the most talked-about points is its upgraded suspension setup. Compared to its predecessor, the 2021MY Mercedes-AMG E63 offers a much better ride thanks to a new three-chamber air suspension, special springs and improved damping.