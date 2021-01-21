2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC Launched With New Features, Colours

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC gets Mercedes Me Connect with Alexa and Google Home integration

Mercedes Benz has launched the 2021 GLC in India. This SUV has long been a hot favourite in the company portfolio with over 8,400 units sold till date – making it one of the best selling car from the company in India.

The 2021 Mercedes GLC has been launched at a starting price of Rs.57.40 lakhs for the GLC200 going up to Rs.63.15 220d 4M for the top spec variant. Prices are ex-sh. This is about Rs.1.56-2.02 lakhs more than the 2020 version. It comes in with new features, luxuries and connectivity updates among with is the latest ‘Mercedes me connect’ technology.

Mercedes me Connect

This Mercedes me Connect embedded SIM based connected car technology now integrates Amazon Alexa and Google Home allowing users to issue voice commands via their Android phones or Echo devices with ‘Hey Google’ or ‘Alexa’.

The company has also introduced new colour options of Brilliant Blue and Hi-Tech Silver to the 2021 GLC along with its regular schemes of Polar White, Cavansite Blue, Graphite Grey, Obsidian Black and Hyacinth Red.

Other feature updates include a fully digital 12.3 inch instrument cluster with Classic, Progressive and Sporty display options and driver and co-passenger seats with adjustable air chambers with massage function which can be activated via the media display. It also receives a 360 degree camera with reversing camera and 3 additional cameras with feed beamed onto the media display.

The 2021 Mercedes GLC mid-size SUV can be remotely started with the Mercedes Me Connect App. It also allows the owners to track location of the car and remotely operate functions such as lock, unlock, flashing of headlamps and opening and closing of windows and sunroof.

Engine Options

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 and GLC 220d 4Matic variants gets their power via 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine capable of 197 hp power and 320 Nm torque. The GLC 220d 4Matic is powered by a 2.0 liter OM 654 diesel engine offering 194 hp power and 400 Nm torque.

The engines get mated to a 9G Tronic automatic transmission. The GLC 200 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds with a maximum speed of 217 km/h. The 220d 4Matic acceleration rate is at 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 215 km/h.

Mercedes me Connect technology along with MBUX Telematics with Hey Mercedes and several other feature will allow the new Mercedes Benz GLC to continue its appeal to buyers in its segment. It will compete with the BMW X3, Discovery Sport and Volvo XC60. It will also soon face another rival with the Audi Q5 facelift set to arrive sometime later this year.