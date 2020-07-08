2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W223) interiors & screens unveiled

Interiors of the 2021MY Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W223) luxury saloon had leaked in full a few months ago

German automaker Mercedes-Benz aims to set a high benchmark in the full-size luxury saloon market by introducing its seventh-gen 2021MY Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Internally dubbed W223, the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class packs a host of industry-leading technologies and equipment that would eventually filter down to the marque’s lower range. It continues to be a strong rival to the BMW 7 Series (newest among the current trio) and Audi A8.

Like every ‘S’ (or any other car in its genre for that matter), interiors and rear-seat comfort remain the highlight. Compared to the outgoing W222 facelift, it boasts of a completely revamped design language and portrays a new direction of Mercedes interiors. For starters, high-res screens dominate the cabin. Mercedes-Benz states that functionalities of over 25 physical buttons, controls or knobs have been moved to the screens. The result is a clutter-free layout while the car is off.

We have already shared its interiors, in full, via spy shots from an unknown Mercedes-Benz facility in Asia. In addition to this, a brief glimpse of the dashboard (with screens lit up) hit the internet a few days from then. The early production-spec unit was seemingly a mild-hybrid.

In phases, Mercedes-Benz has started teasing the latest avatar of its flagship saloon. The company plans to unveil the car to the world in September. Now, in the first instalment (shared above; credits: REC Anything on YouTube) of a three-part teaser campaign, we get an idea of how its screens look in the dark whilst in operation. Other details include ambient illumination, MBUX infotainment system and HUD or Heads-Up Display with AR (Augmented Reality) support.

Another point worth mentioning is that the screens employ OLEDs rather than conventional LEDs or LCDs. OLEDs can provide high-quality colour outputs at about 30 per cent lesser energy consumption.

Mercedes-Benz claims that the sophisticated ‘auto-stereoscopic’ instrument console (supposedly a retractable unit) can produce a 3D depth effect without having to wear actual 3D glasses. The inbuilt voice assistant supports 27 languages and a longer list of commands. Some of these features are unknown to the present automotive industry. We can expect the other two Germans to come with their own set of unique tech in their flagships’ next version.

There is no news regarding the W223 S-Class’ powertrain choices at the moment. Yet one can be sure that there would be petrol, diesel and hybrid variants. We will get a better idea in the upcoming teasers.