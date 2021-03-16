2021 Mercedes E Class India Launch Price Rs 63.6 L Onwards

The 2021 Mercedes E Class features comprehensive styling changes and additional equipment

The 2021 Mercedes E Class facelift which went on sale in international markets last year has now been launched in India. Mercedes India has launched three variants of the new E Class – E 200, E 220 d and E 350 d. Ex-sh prices are E 200 (Rs. 63.6 lakhs) | E 220d (Rs. 64.8 lakhs) | E 350 d AMG Line (Rs. 80.9 lakhs).

2021 Mercedes E Class – What’s new?

Visually, the 2021 Mercedes E Class receives evolutionary styling changes such as a sportier and bolder grille with revised LED headlamps and bumper. The profile stays intact while the rear fascia is overhauled to feature sleek horizontal combination lights and a new boot lid.

In 2017, India became the first RHD market to receive the LWB version of the new gen E Class sedan and the facelifted car will continue to be available in same configuration. It will be assembled locally at Mercedes-Benz’s Chakan facility.

The upgraded interior features a pair of 10.25-inch displays that take care of instrument console and infotainment functionalities. Based on the latest MBUX platform, the system incorporates several new functions including ‘Hey Mercedes’ linguatronic voice control system, augmented reality, and a comprehensive suite of connectivity features.

In addition to new upholstery options, the 2021 Mercedes E Class also packs kinetic seats, massage function, ambient lighting and so on. The rear seat occupants will be treated with an upgraded console with additional USB ports. The LWB’s extra wheelbase of 140 mm makes the sedan’s rear bench a very comfortable place to be in.

Powertrain lineup and equipment

2021 Mercedes E Class facelift powertrain options remain the same. In India, the premium sedan is currently offered with 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines. The E 200 petrol variant is good for 194 hp and 320 Nm of torque while the E 220d oil burner dishes out 192 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The 9G Tronic automatic transmission is standard across the range. Mercedes may surprise us with electrified powertrain option in the future.

Equipment highlights of the 2021 Mercedes E Class includes active distance assist, steering assist, active brake assist, park assist with 360-degree camera, active blind spot assist, steering wheel hands-off detection, and so on.

The updated sedan will continue to lock horns with the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and Jaguar XF. In its 25 years of existence in India, Mercedes has sold over 46,000 units of the E Class across several generations, making it one of the best selling luxury sedans. The latest iteration looks set to retain its segment leadership.

Mercedes India Head, Martin Schwenk says, “The E-Class remains one of the most successful product in our portfolio, and a much anticipated one. With the new E-Class, we seamlessly combine rear seat luxury, wide space owing to the LWB, various comfort features with that of latest generation telematics, avant-garde design and exciting driving dynamics. The new E-Class once more raises the benchmark significantly in the luxury saloon segment and we are confident of its stellar market performance and continuing its segment leadership.”