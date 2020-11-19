2021 Mercedes Maybach S Class Redefines Luxury, Safety – Gets 18 Airbags

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class with improved luxury, comfort, and new features

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sits on wheelbase that’s 18cm longer than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class at 3396 over 3216 mm. Vehicle length is 5,469 mm, width is 1,921 mm, and height, 1,510 mm.

There’s 253 LEDs responsible for ambience lighting. To ensure cabin silence, audio signals of the active road noise compensation work in quicktime to reach occupants ears within about three milliseconds to overlay road noise the vehicle generates.

Optional refrigeration compartment in the rear armrest can be maintained between +1 to +7 °C. Chauffeur package lets one adjust front passenger seat backrest to tilt forward by 23° beyond the 90° position. Seat adjustment is managed to create more rear legroom.

Max backrest angle of Executive Seats is 43.5 degrees. Since launch in 2015, 60,000+ Mercedes-Maybach S-Class units have been sold globally. In China alone, 600 units per month are delivered. In 2019, that number averaged above 700 units each month.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class safety

Intrinsic detailing means hand application of optional two-tone paint finish with dividing line in a special paintshop can take up to 1 week. Inclusion of PRE-SAFE Impulse Side and the beltbags would see the number of total airbags go upto 18.

As compared to the regular S-Class, Mercdes-MayBach S-Class features a front bonnet with chromed fin, and radiator grille with chrome pinstripes. Rear doors are wider, and C-pillars feature a fixed quarterlight. The brand logo appears on the C-pillar.

Massage function of calfrests on the Executive seats is a new feature. Comfort features includes neck/shoulder heating in the rear. Maybach S580 employs MBUX rear seat entertainment system, with two screens mounted, and an additional removable centre console tablet.

On the inside, up to five display screens are available. The 12.8-inch OLED central display is standard. A 12.3-inch 3D driver display with 3D representation of other road users and pronounced depth and shade effects is available as an option. Dial instruments surrounds are finished in rose gold.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can be equipped with electrically operated comfort rear doors. Digital Light headlamp tech is optional and controls projection of guidelines or warning symbols onto the road ahead. The headlamp light module uses 3 main LEDs with light refracted and directed by 1.3 million micro-mirrors.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class engine

Welcome Rear entry display welcomes passengers with a special light show. Adaptive rear lighting is a new feature. High?quality wood surrounds make up the front seat backrests’ rear. A high-end trim is positioned between both rear passengers. The current Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has the option of a V8 or V12.

2021 model will have just a single engine as standard. Maybach S580 gets power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with EQ-Boost mild-hybrid tech. The V8 returns 496 hp, and 516 pound-feet of torque. The mild hybrid 48-volt EQ-Boost starter-generator adds upto 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with the automaker’s nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic AWD is standard.