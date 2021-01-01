2021 MG Hector Facelift SUV Arrives At Dealer – Launch Soon

Ahead of its launch in the coming days, all new 2021 MG Hector facelift has been spotted undisguised at a MG dealership

Very few cars in India usually get a face-lift in 18 months or so, however, as the Hector happens to be the most critical product for MG in terms of volumes, it makes sense for MG to keep its prized possession up-to-date. Earlier today, MG announced that Hector has received record bookings of 5,000 units in Dec 2020.

Multiple other cars are about to enter the segment in the coming months and clearly MG doesn’t want to take a chance with its leadership position in the segment. Ahead of the launch, 2021 Hector facelift has now been spied undisguised at an authorized MG Motor India dealership – which reveal the car’s exteriors as well as interiors in detail. Images are credit to MG Hector group on Facebook.

Design Updates

Major updates on the 2021 Hector facelift will include a revised front grille and what looks like much-needed 18-inch alloy wheels in dual tone finish. Equipment levels on the inside remains more or less same as before. 2021 Hector will get a dual-tone interior treatment in beige and black finish. Feature updates on the inside might include an updated infotainment unit and some minor additions like auto dimming IRVM (internal rear-view mirror).

New Savvy Trim and 4×4

There is a chance that MG might also add a new variant to the Hector line-up, in the form of Savvy trim. This trim will not only be equipped with 4×4 drive system, but will also get ADAS autonomous level-1 features, which are on offer with recently launched MG Gloster SUV.

If this happens, it will make Hector first car in the segment to offer such features. Upcoming 2021 Mahindra XUV500 is expected to get ADAS features when it launches in March / April 2021.

Pricing

Considering the updates on offer with 2021 Hector, it will bring along a nominal price hike. Current pricing of the Hector starts at INR 12.84 lakhs (ex-showroom) and it is natural to see some increment in its price tag.

Hector Plus 7 Seater

The MG Hector Plus, currently offered in a 6-seater layout, will soon be offered as a larger 7-seater SUV. This 7 seater model was slated to launch around the festive season but the pandemic situation in the country delayed launch plans to early next year.

MG Hector was the company’s first product to launch in India. It gained in popularity and soon the company felt the need for a larger 3 row version of the car due to which the Hector Plus 6-seater was introduced. Expecting to take success a notch higher, the company has now readied a 7-seater version.

This too is scheduled for launch in January 2021, along with the Hector 5 seater facelift. The Hector Plus 7 seater will get a middle row with bench seats, instead of the captain seats on offer with the current 6 seater model.

Some major competitors which the Hector Plus will compete with in the coming days include the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Gravitas. Later in the year, competition will further go up post the introduction of 7-seater Creta from Hyundai.