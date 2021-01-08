2021 MG Hector New vs Old Price List – 7 Seat Hector Plus Walkaround

MG Motor India has updated the Hector range of SUVs to 2021 Model Year- Prices have increased by up to Rs 45k

Working proactively to strengthen its position in the Indian market, MG has launched all-new Hector 2021. New Hector gets a range of segment-first features, updated exteriors and interiors and several new personalization options for customers.

Along with the 5 and 6 seat variants, Hector is now also available in 7-seat configuration. The updates have been provided based on feedback received from customers and automotive experts.

Hector 2021 5-seat variant

This is the most affordable variant, available at a starting price of Rs 12.89 lakh. It gets an updated thermopressed front chrome grille, which significantly enhances the SUV’s bold profile.

Other key updates include larger 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels, gunmetal finishing on front and rear skid plates and dark rear tailgate garnish. In terms of features, Hector 2021 5-seat variant gets wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror.

To ensure that customers can connect and interact with their Hector more easily, MG has introduced an industry-first Hinglish voice commands. This functionality will be available with all variants of 2021 Hector.

It makes voice commands much easier to execute, for example, one can simply say “FM Chalao” to tune in to FM radio. Similarly, there are various other commands in Hinglish such as “temperature kam kar do”, “khul ja sim sim” (open sunroof), etc. A total of 35 Hinglish commands have been added for new Hector.

Hector Plus 2021 6-seat variant

This is available at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh. New feature additions are the same as that of 5-seat Hector. Talking about internet connected smart features, new 2021 Hector gets more than 60 connected features.

Some of these include Wi-Fi connectivity, weather forecast, voice search option in Gaana app and i-SMART app on Apple watch. MG will continue to improve its connected car tech via OTA updates. Detailed walkaround video, credit to MRD CARS can be seen below.

Hector Plus 2021 7-seat variant

This is available at a starting price of Rs 13.34 lakh. It is cheaper than the 6-seat Hector Plus that comes with captain seats in the middle row. Hector Plus 7-seat variant has bench seat in the middle with room for three passengers.

The rear third row is meant to seat two children. 7-seat Hector Plus will be available in Style, Super, Smart, and a new ‘Select’ trim level. Additional features available with new 7-seat Hector include panoramic sunroof and stylish 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Engine options will be the same as earlier, a petrol, petrol hybrid and a diesel motor. The 1.5 litre petrol and petrol hybrid generate 143 ps of max power at 5,000 rpm and 250 Nm of max torque at 1,600-3,600 rpm. While petrol variants have transmission option of 6-speed manual and DCT, the petrol hybrid variant is offered with only 6-speed manual. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit makes 170 ps at 3750 rpm and 350 Nm at 1750-2500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.