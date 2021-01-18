2021 MG Hector, Hector Plus Detailed In New TVC – Official Accessories Listed

The MG Hector Plus can be accessorized with wireless charger, air purifier, air humidifier and so on

The MG Hector Plus has just been launched and is expected to bring in significant increment sales to the already brisk selling nameplate. The three-row variant is slightly longer than the 5-seat model and comes with subtle visual differences. With a comprehensive range of official accessories, the differences can be further enhanced.

MG Hector Plus accessories list

MG India has just released the complete list of official accessories for the Hector Plus and the customers get to choose from a wide array of items to personalize their SUV. Before taking a look at the detailed accessories list, lets take a look at the company’s new TVC campaign for Hector 2021.

Coming back to the accessories, for starters, the exterior can be embellished with several chrome add-ons all over the car in addition to colour-specific decals. Other highlights for the exterior includes a silver car cover, side step boards, wind deflector for the windows with chrome accent, and mud flaps.

The interior accessories range offers even more variety starting from a range of quilted upholstery options, floor mats, anti-slip mat, sun shades for the windows, screen guard for the infotainment system, laptop carrier that can be mounted on the rear of the front seats. Full list of 2021 Hector Plus accessories can be seen below.

2021 MG Hector Plus Accessories List – Official by RushLane on Scribd

It also gets tablet holder, coat hanger, lower back cushion with memory foam, adjustable headrest, branded door sill plates, steering wheel cover and so on. Functionality-enhancing accessories include two types of wireless phone chargers, hair purifier, air humidifier, portable vacuum cleaner, rear seat entertainment package, etc.

Essential accessories like air-roof carrier, plastic roof carrier, Defendme alarm tool (audible upto 300 feet), Resqueme tool with seat belt cutter and windshield breaker, are also on offer. Lastly, given all those chrome bits, MG India also offers chrome cleaning kit as an accessory.

Hector accessories list

Just like its sibling, the 2021 Hector benefits from a range of chrome add-ons a significant number of which are unique to the 5-seat model. The seat covers, floor mats, decal options, etc are comparable to those of Hector Plus but there are subtle visual differences. Full list of 2021 Hector accessories can be seen below.

2021 MG Hector Facelift – Official Genuine Accessories Brochure by RushLane on Scribd

The most expensive accessory for the 2021 MG Hector is the in-car refrigerator which is priced at over INR 22,000. Other highlights include tyre inflator, air valve caps, jumper cable and gear lock.

MG Motor India in 2021

After having a relatively strong 2020, MG Motor India is looking forward to achieve around 70% growth in sales volume this year. The rather ambitious target will heavily rely on the continued popularity of the Hector and incremental sales coming in from the Hector Plus which covers new audience base.

The soon-to-be-launched ZS petrol crossover will also play a critical role in MG India’s operations this year. A size smaller than the Hector, the ZS is expected to be aggressively priced and it will be pitted against the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.