To open the sunroof in an MG Hector, you can now say Khul Ja Sim Sim

MG Motor India is launching not one but two vehicles today. In addition to the eagerly anticipated Hector Plus 7 seater, the company will also be introducing a model year update for the brisk selling 5-seat Hector. We have the details of all that’s new in the MG Hector facelift.

What is New

For the 2021 model year, the existing 5-seater variant of the Hector SUV gets minor visual updates such as a bolder grille, gun-metal finished skid plates on the front and rear bumpers, dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, metallic scuff plates and glossy black insert on the tailgate. There is also a new Starry Sky Blue exterior colour option.

The interior benefits from several feature additions. For starters, the MG Hector facelift gets champagne and black dual-tone interior, front ventilated seats, wireless charger, infotainment system with wifi option, voice search Ghaana app, 5 day weather forecast by Accuweather, engine start alarm, Apple watch connectivity, customizable speed alert, door auto lock and unlock, auto-dimming IRVM, and low tyre pressure voice alert.

Hello MG – Khul Ja Sim Sim

It will also get 35 new Hinglish voice commands for various functions. This is the first time the Hello MG feature will understand and respond to Hindi voice commands in India. Until now, the ‘Hello MG’ responded only to English language.

For example, to open sunroof, you can now say – ‘Khul Ka Sim Sim’ or ‘Sunroof Kholo’ or ‘Mujhe Khula Aasman Dekhna Hain’. To close sunroof you can give command – ‘Sunroof Band Kar Do’. Full list of Hello MG Hindi commands can be seen in the image above. Existing Hector owners will not be able to upgrade to the Hindi voice command feature.

The thigh support of the rear seats has been enhanced as well. There are no changes under the skin. It was reported that a new top-of-the-line Savvy trim will be introduced with ADAS features and 4×4 to take on the upcoming next-generation Mahindra XUV500. We expect this update a few months down the line.

The eagerly anticipated three-row MG Hector Plus 7 seater will differentiate itself from the regular variant by means of dual-tone exterior colour themes (Red and Black, White and Black). The Plus version too gets 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, wireless charger, front ventilated seats, metallic scuff plates and auto-dimming IRVM. The comprehensive touchscreen infotainment system with a wide array of connectivity features will continue to be one key selling points. 2021 updates on offer will also be shared with the Hector Plus 6 seater variant.

Powertrain

Both SUVs will be powered by the familiar engine options. The petrol motor is a 1.5-liter turbocharged unit which develops 141 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Standard transmission is a 6-speed MT but the petrol motor can also be specified with a 6-speed DCT automatic unit. The oil burner is a FCA-derived 2.0-liter turbocharged unit which is good for 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Only manual transmission is on offer.

The new MG Hector variant will be pitted against the new Tata Safari (formerly known as Gravitas) which is also gearing up to be launched this month. These two will be eventually joined by the 7-seat version of the Hyundai Creta which is in advanced stages of development.