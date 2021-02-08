2021 MG ZS Electric Launch Price Rs 21 L – Range Increased By 66 Kms

MG Motor India has announced the launch of updated ZS EV today – with a minor price hike

With an unprecedented rise in fuel prices and the growing electric vehicle space in India, manufacturers have found the need to update their EVs in order to pitch them as compelling offerings to customers. In line with this, MG Motor has launched updated electric crossover today.

First launched in India about a year back, in the early parts of 2020, it was the second offering from MG in India after Hector. The new ZS EV is similar to look at and comes with no design updates, but features a host of new features, including raised ground clearance.

Older MG ZS EV was offered same two trims of Excite and Exclusive at Rs 20.88 lakh and Rs 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom). New prices are at Rs 20.99 lakh and Rs 24.18 lakh – making it more expensive by up to Rs 60k.

Current Powertrain Specs

ZS EV is the only EV offering front the Chinese-owned British brand in India. Older ZS EV was equipped with a 44.5 kWh battery pack which is paired to an electric motor capable of churning out 143 bhp and a peak torque of 353 Nm.

The new ZS EV 2021 Model is offered with the same specs, but the battery is new, which MG calls HT (Hi-Tech) Battery. Thanks to this new battery pack, range has increased by 66 kms. MG claims a single-charge range of 419 kms on the new ZS EV, while the older one claimed 353 kms.

The electric crossover is offered in FWD configuration and a single-speed automatic gearbox. The battery can be juiced up from 0 to 80 percent in just 40 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger and in 6-8 hours via a 7.4 kW AC home charger.

Feature Updates

In terms of features, it comes with the same set of top notch features which were already on offer. This includes 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MG’s i-Smart connected tech. The updated ZS EV will carry forward features such as a 360-degree camera, navigation system and a digital instrument cluster.

One of the biggest update on offer is the increased ground clearance. MG ZS EV ground clearance has now been increased to 177mm. This makes the car even more capable on bad roads. Tyre aspect ratio is 215/55 wrapped around 17 inch alloys. In addition to this, MG has now launched the car in 31 cities of India.

ZS EV currently does not have a direct rival in India, however, it competes with other electric crossovers including Hyundai Kona Electric and Tata Nexon EV. Other than this, MG is also expected to launch a petrol-powered version of ZS sometime later this year.