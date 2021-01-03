2021 MG ZS Spied With ADAS Radar Module – More Features Than Seltos, Creta?

The MG ZS will be facing formidable rivals in Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

The petrol version of the MG ZS compact crossover is all set to join the automaker’s Indian lineup as the most affordable model. Several camouflaged prototypes of the Kia Seltos rival have been spotted doing rounds across the country recently.

MG ZS to get ADAS?

Latest set of spyshots of the MG ZS prototypes spotted near Pune were carrying what looks like radar modules on the front bumper. The images are credit to automotive enthusiast Anish, who shared the spy shots via Rushlane Spylane.

The sensors are mounted on an ad-hoc basis rather than being integrated into the bodywork. This indicates that the ZS may receive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) suite eventually, if not from day one.

Going by the Gloster flagship SUV’s equipment list, MG’s ADAS suite for the ZS is likely to incorporate multiple features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency brake, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, blind spot detection system and automatic parking assist. The system would need radar and camera modules among other sensors.

If MG ZS gets ADAS in India, it will be the first product in its segment to receive the feature. This would go a long way in luring the tech savvy customers. Moreover, the ZS will be equipped with a comprehensive touchscreen infotainment system with a host of India-specific connected features like the Hector. Even the Hector is expected to get ADAS features in the top spec Savvy trim in the coming weeks.

Powertrain

We expect the MG ZS to be available only with a petrol engine option, at least in the beginning. The electric version of the vehicle is already on sale in India and over 1,000 units have been sold so far.

Details of the IC engine are still under wraps but the 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol engine which powers the international version of the SUV emerges as a viable candidate. The motor produces around 154 hp and 230 Nm of torque. India-spec version is expected to offer both manual and automatic transmission options.

Market positioning

Thanks to the success of Hector, MG India has managed to establish a decent brand image in our highly competitive and unforgiving market. The crossover SUV segment is currently dominated by the Hyundai Creta and its sibling, the Kia Seltos, both of which are very well equipped. We expect the heavily localized MG ZS to undercut its primary rivals considerably while offering more features.

MG India is aiming to achieve around 80% sales growth in 2021 and the upcoming ZS crossover would play a crucial role in reaching this ambitious goal. The head-to-head battle between the two new comers – Kia and MG – in one of the most lucrative segments in our market would be interesting to watch.