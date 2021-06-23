2021 MINI Range Of Cars Launched In India – Price Range Rs 38 L To Rs 45.5 L

MINI India has launched the new 2021 MINI 3-Door, new MINI Convertible and new MINI John Cooper Works

Test drives and bookings open for the newly launched MINI range which has been officially launched in the country. Three new launches add to the MINI range as the MINI Countryman was launched in March while earlier this year the company introduced the limited edition Mini Hopkirk Edition in India. Bookings can be placed at all company dealerships and are also open via the MINI online portal shop.mini.in

MINI India brought in the MINI 3-Door, new MINI Convertible and new MINI John Cooper Works and each of these come in as Completely Built-up Units (CBUs). Catering to the demands of the premium, small car segment of buyers in the country, the all-new MINI 3-Door is priced at Rs 38,00,000, while the new MINI Convertible carries a price tag of Rs 44,00,000 and the new MINI John Cooper Works is at Rs 45,50,000 for the petrol engine variants. All prices are ex-sh.

Customers can also select various service, repair and secure packs at reduced costs and are also offered Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 years / 40,000 kms to 10 years / 2,00,000 kms.

MINI Exterior Features, Colour Options

MINI 3-Door, the new MINI Convertible and the new MINI John Cooper Works have been introduced under the company’s Brand Campaign ‘BIG LOVE’. Each of the new models are offered in a range of 11 colour options of Island Blue, Rooftop Grey, British Racing Green, Chilli Red, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey, Pepper White, White Silver, Enigmatic Black (optional), Zesty Yellow and Rebel Green depending on each model.

MINI 3-Door and the MINI Convertible sport new exterior designs with a distinctive hexagonal front grille, LED headlamps, fog lamps and LED side indicators. The two models also receive new side scuttles, short overhangs and contoured wheel arch surrounds. The Union Jack design on rear light graphics are also a part of the exterior makeup along with rear apron, new vertically positioned air intakes and added aerodynamics.

The MINI John Cooper Works gets a sportier appeal. It receives a hexagonal front grille with a honeycomb pattern, bonnet stripes and a contrasting paint finish for the roof along with striking mirror caps in white, black or Chilli Red. Aerodynamics are enhanced via integrated air ducts into the front apron and side sills. MINI logos are seen on the bonnet and luggage compartment lid and the new MINI range rides on 17 inch light alloy wheels as standard and the MINI John Cooper Works also receives 18 inch John Cooper Works Course Spoke 2-tone as an option.

Refreshed Interiors

The new MINI range commands a premium interior makeup. It gets two new MINI Interior Surfaces Silver Chequered with a sporty style in which the instrument panel surface and elliptical ring in door are offered in a Chequered design and MINI Interior Surfaces Aluminum wherein opposing diagonal lines represents a modern, visually impactful evolution of the classical herringbone design.

The interiors of the MINI 3-Door and MINI Convertible receive upholstery options of Cloth/Leatherette combination in Black Pearl Light Chequered and Black Pearl Carbon Black. The seating surfaces are made of 100 percent recyclable material while buyers are also offered options of MINI Yours Leather Lounge in Carbon Black, Leather Cross Punch in Carbon Black, Leather Chester in Satellite Grey and Malt Brown along with JCW Sports Seats in Dinamica.

Infotainment and connectivity features include an 8.8 inch touchscreen display. There is also an audio control unit, function buttons for hazard warning lights and driver assistance systems. Navigation system, wireless charging, Bluetooth mobile and a multifunction display are offered as standard along with MINI Wired Package. Apple CarPlay, MINI Radio Visual Boost+ Navigation and a Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System are also a part of its on board technology.

Engine Specs

MINI 3-Door and MINI Convertible get their power via the latest MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology offering both enhanced performance and a high level of fuel efficiency. The 2 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine makes 192 hp power and 280 Nm torque at 1,350-4,600 rpm. Acceleration on the two models from 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in 6.7 seconds and in 7.1 seconds respectively.

MINI John Cooper Works on the other hand gets a 2 liter, 4 cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that offers 231 hp power and 320 Nm torque at 1,450-4,800 rpm. The engine allows for acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.