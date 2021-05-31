2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso Revealed – Gets Updated Powertrain, Features

MV Augusta F3 Rosso is pitted against the likes of Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R and Ducati Panigale V2

MV Agusta is a leader in getting art and superbikes together. All their motorcycles are scorching head turners. Not just looks but the motorcycle from the Italian brand also possess some feisty performance which makes them one of the most loved machines on tracks. The company has updated another one of its speed demons for 2021 with updated emission norms and a few additional techs.

The Italian superbike maker has updated F3 Rosso for 2021 which is now Euro-5 compliant and gets a brand-new set of electronics. However, the upgrades are far more complex and nuanced which is said to offer even better driving pleasure without compromising on environment.

Design

In terms of design, the overall styling of F3 Rosso is still intact with subtle tweaks added to accentuate the bike’s sporty appeal. As evident, the design of F3 has been derived from its larger sibling F4 which is considered to be one of the best-looking motorcycles ever made. It continues to feature a single-pod headlight, a fully-faired design, rear-view mirrors mounted on front fairing with integrated turn indicators and split-style seats.

The exhaust setup has been revised slightly. The triple-outlet rectangular exhaust canisters are now wrapped in a black heat shield instead of the old silver one which looks sharper. In addition, the dazzling Agostini Red colour scheme with the contrasting black engine-gearbox assembly and underpinnings would swoon the hearts of any racer.

Updated Features, Rider Aids

The updated equipment gets a new 5.5-inch TFT instrument console with legible readouts, however, the graphics seem underwhelming. The display comes with Bluetooth connectivity as well as MV Ride App which can be paired to any Android or iOS device which enables riders to customise the settings according to their liking. It also provides turn-by-turn navigation and allows riders to share their trip information on social media platforms.

2021 F3 Ross also gets an updated set of electronics with a new IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) platform. It is now offered with cornering ABS which has been developed by Continental and a lean-sensitive traction control system for a better grip on the road. MV Agusta has provided an updated Front Lift Control system or wheelie control in common terms that allows a controlled wheelie rather than prevent it altogether.

More Accessible High-End Performance

The middleweight superbike is still powered by the same 798cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor but has undergone some small yet significant updates. The DLC (Diamond-like-Carbon) coating on cylinder walls and redesigned valve guides have resulted in a reduction in internal friction. Other updates include new injectors offering more injection pressure and a revised exhaust manifold have led to better power and torque curves.

Although the output figures of 145 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 88 Nm at 10,100 rpm are almost similar to its predecessor, the peak torque is now achieved 500 rpm earlier. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox which gets a new clutch basket and a third generation Quick-Shift EAS 3.0 bi-directional quick-shifter which makes faster and smoother shifts.

No changes have been made to its suspension setup which gets Marzocchi USD forks at front and a Sachs mono-shock at rear, both fully adjustable. Prices for the updated F3 Rosso are expected to be announced in coming weeks. Its launch in India remains uncertain as MV Agusta currently has no local distributor since Kinetic-owned MotoRoyale terminated the agreement with the company a year ago.