2021 Nissan Armada SUV Debuts In USA – Toyota Land Cruiser Rival

2021 Nissan Armada comes with a host of new gizmos making it a more luxurious affair with its added off-road capabilities

Nissan Armada, based on its global model Patrol, is undoubtedly one of the most underrated premium SUVs with a decent capability to venture into broken paths. Now, the Japanese brand has revealed the facelifted model of the full-size SUV in the USA and Nissan has brought in a lot of changes to justify its ‘premium’ tag.

Most of these changes can be seen on the technology front while the design too has seen a fair share of updates. Mind you, Nissan’s American portfolio is graced by a number of SUVs including the latest addition of 2021 Kicks, therefore, it has a lot to live up to in terms of peer pressure.

Updated Exterior Design

Starting off with its exterior design, it shows updates on the front and rear ends. At front, it receives an updated grille that appears more upright and taller than the outgoing model. It also has a revised front bumper, new front fenders and a redesigned hood. Another prominent change is the design of LED headlights which stand out give a premium look to the SUV.

Most importantly, it is the first production model to sport Nissan’s brand new logo after it was unveiled on the 2022 Nissan Ariya electric SUV. This new logo is flaunted on the front grille as well as wheels and liftgate. At rear, it gets reshaped taillamps with a black accent connected by a black strip with ‘Armada’ lettering printed in bold on it. Also, the rear bumper has been slightly reworked.

Updated Interiors, Features

However, major changes have been reserved for the interiors. It gets a new centre stack with loads of additions to its equipment. The first thing one notices is a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot. It gets the same seat with different and more premium leather upholstery.

It still retains its robust nature with physical buttons and dials although fewer, which control audio and AC. Other notable highlights include a new 7-inch digital instrument cluster, an updated center console design and a wireless phone charger. The top-end trim also gets an 8.0-inch screen on the backs of each front headrest.

Powertrain & Transmission

In terms of powertrain, Nissan carries over the same 5.6-liter V-8 petrol engine producing 400 bhp and 560 Nm of peak torque. This is a bump of 10 horses and 26 Nm from the outgoing model. It is paired with a 7-speed automatic unit and is offered in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. The latter comes with a low range gearbox.

The 2021 Armada adds a new entry-level S trim to the range along with SV, SL and Platinum trims. Additionally, a special edition model Midnight Edition package based on SL trim is also available. This Midnight Edition is essentially an all-black model of the regular model which consists of a black-painted grille, front and rear skid plate décor, roof rails, badging and exterior mirror caps. In addition, it also gets smoked headlamps, blacked-out leather upholstery and special 20-inch all-black alloy wheels.

Nissan is yet to divulge the prices of the new Armada with the SUV set to go on sale from January 2021. Its prime rivals in international markets are Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Ford Expedition.