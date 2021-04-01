2021 Nissan Patrol Nismo SUV Debuts With 5.6L V8 – 428 HP, 560 Nm

Exclusive to the Middle East, the new 2021 Nissan Patrol Nismo has made its global debut

Nissan has officially revealed the 2021 Patrol Nismo. In case you aren’t aware, Nismo is Nissan’s in-house motorsports, tuning and performance division. Unsurprisingly, Nismo variants of standard Nissan cars are usually the top of the line, performance oriented units.

What’s New?

The Patrol is Nissan’s flagship SUV and with the Nismo badging, it gets more power and multiple design tweaks. The standard Nissan Patrol is powered by a huge 5.6 litre V8 engine. The Nismo variant also uses the same motor however the engineering team has retuned the engine to churn out an additional 28hp, taking the total power output to 428hp.

Additionally, Nissan’s team has upgraded the suspension setup too which now uses Bilstein components. As per Nissan, this change will help the Patrol’s cornering abilities and improve overall performance.

Changes aren’t limited to the powertrain alone. Even on the outside, the Patrol Nismo has been provided multiple upgrades. These include a new front bumper with a large centre intake, new honeycomb grille, rear bumper with faux diffusers and a Formula E inspired centre mounted LED stoplight. Additionally, it also gets sporty looking side skirts which get black and red accents.

The black and red treatment continues on the inside as well. To differentiate the Nismo trim from the standard model, Nissan has further introduced carbon fiber accents and Alcantara upholstery, along with Nismo badging.

On the features front, it gets dual 8-inch touchscreens for HVAC and infotainment controls, just like the standard Patrol. Additionally, it also gets a 13-speaker Bose sound system. Similar to the standard Patrol, its infotainment is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

India Launch Plans

Nissan had showcased the Patrol few years ago in India. However, we don’t think that Nissan has any plans to bring the SUV to India in the foreseeable future. At the moment, Nissan is busy servicing the huge order list it has received, thanks to its aggressively priced Magnite. Launching a vehicle like Patrol in India, would certainly won’t help Nissan with numbers. Focusing on more unique and cost efficient vehicles like Magnite will.

Nissan India is also undertaking a price hike from 1st April, 2021. This, as per the company is because of rise in input costs. The price hike will be applicable on both, Nissan and Datsun branded vehicles. Sadly, car buyers are currently the worst affected due to current situation, as while the waiting period of multiple cars stands in months, upcoming price hikes makes their dream vehicles even more costlier.