2021 Nissan Rogue debuts with more powerful petrol engine

The 2021MY Nissan Rogue employs the same 2.5-litre NA petrol engine but with a higher output of 180bhp and 245Nm

Nissan has introduced a revised version of its best selling compact crossover, the Rogue (or ‘X-Trail’). Scheduled to go on sale from the fall of 2020, the 2021MY Nissan Rogue is one of five new US-focused Nissan vehicles developed for the current financial year. For two consecutive years, Nissan had sold more than 400,000 units in the US. However, sales fell down by 15% in 2019. If we were to look at numbers, the Rogue solely contributed 26% of Nissan’s US sales last year. In the North American market, the Nissan Rogue is the third best-selling SUV/crossover in its segment (behind the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V). Meanwhile, the Indian market will soon receive the Magnite subcompact crossover.

Talking about the updates, the new Nissan Rogue gets refreshed exteriors, additional power output and some latest technology updates. As far as exteriors are concerned, it has received a major refresh for the first time since 2014. Its design is inspired by the Nissan X-Motion concept which was displayed at Detroit Motor Show 2018. The design follows a sharper approach to improve its overall stance and presence.

The 2021 Nissan Rogue continues to derive power from a 2.5-litre NA four-cylinder engine. However, the motor is now tuned to dish out 180bhp and 245Nm of torque — a minor improvement compared to the outgoing model.

The biggest update in terms of technology is its ‘ProPilot Assist’ driver assistance system. Nissan claims that the new version will help provide enhanced performance and driving dynamics. Additionally, it has been calibrated to preemptively lower speeds when the vehicle is approaching a highway exit or freeway junction. Andy Christensen, Senior Manager, Nissan Technical Center of North America states that ProPilot Assist utilises navigation data to predict the roads ahead.

ProPilot Assist will be available on top two Rogue trims, which includes an all-new ‘Platinum’. Along with navigation integration, ProPilot Assist has additional features over a standard adaptive cruise control system. It is able to control the vehicle’s speed, steering and braking. It adjusts the vehicle speed as per traffic requirements and can accelerate/decelerate without any input from the driver as long as the halt is less than half a minute. However, it is relatively less advanced than systems such as Tesla’s Autopilot or GM’s Super Cruise.

The Rogue’s success will be critical for Nissan as the firm is fighting major losses all across the globe. It has been trying to shut its non-profitable businesses and verticals to focus more upon strategic markets. The USA remains a key market for the Japanese automaker. Nissan will be counting on the 2021 Rogue to further regain its market share. The current Rogue is priced from $23,000-32,000. Considering the overall updates, prices for the new model can take a reasonable jump.