2021 Nissan X-Terra SUV Debuts As A Rival To New Toyota Fortuner Facelift

2021 Nissan X-Terra based on the same platform as Navara pickup truck gets powered by a 2.5 liter engine

Nissan has revealed the new 2021 X-Terra SUV which has been launched in the Middle East and South-East Asia. The new X-Terra, is a facelift version of the Terra SUV sold in ASEAN markets and gets revised exteriors and interiors.

The new Nissan X-Terra is based on the same platform as seen on the Navara Pick-Up truck as against the F-Alpha platform. It boasts of 7 colour schemes and gets a revised front fascia with a V-motion grille, new headlamps and C shaped LED DRLs. Design elements to the rear include new tail lamps, a new bumper and silver skid plates.

Interiors and Safety

The cabin boasts of a black and grey colour scheme and use of high quality leather upholstery along with segment first ‘zero gravity’ seats with elevated levels of comfort for the front and middle rows promising reduced fatigue over long distances. The Nissan X-Terra also sports an acoustic glass which is said to make its cabin sound proof.

The interiors will also see new dashboard design finished in soft touch material dominated by a larger 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with a 7 inch TFT MID display and a Bose sound system. Other features will include a three spoke, flat bottom multi function steering wheel, wireless charging and for passengers at the rear an 11 inch flip down screen.

The seating is in a 60:40 split folding second row arrangement and in a 50:50 split third row while folding them down can offer a flat cargo area for increased luggage capacity.

The Japanese automakers have enhanced safety equipment on the new X-Terra with an active safety suite consisting of lane departure warning, cross traffic alert, intelligent driver alert, blind spot warning and intelligent forward collision warning. As a part of its safety equipment, the X-Terra also receives a digital rear view mirror which uses the camera to offer an unobstructed view of what is behind the vehicle.

The new Nissan X-Terra will be powered by a 2.5 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine making 165 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 241 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm mated to a 7 speed automatic transmission. Power will be sent to either the rear wheels or all four wheels. The 4WD variant also receives electronic locking rear differential, brake limited slip differential along with hill descent control and hill start assist.

A rival to the likes of Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster; Nissan has no plans of launching this SUV in the country at the moment. In India, the company is currently on the verge of launching their make or break model – Magnite. Success of Magnite will have a huge say on the future of Nissan as well as their plans to launch cars like X-Terra in India.