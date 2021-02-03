2021 Porsche Panamera India Launch Price Rs 1.45 Crore

Panamera’s strong engine output is complemented by Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system which makes for a thrilling performance

Whenever we think of traditional sports cars, the name of Porsche is bound to strike our minds. The brand has been synonymous with manufacturing contemporary sports cars for decades and has a special place in the hearts of speed enthusiasts. Now, the German automaker has expanded its lineup in India by introducing its Panamera range of sports cars.

Customers can opt from four models of the sports limousine namely Panamera, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo S and the Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid offered at a starting price of Rs 1.45 crore (ex-showroom). While design-wise, all four derivatives are similar to each other, in terms of their specifications, all four models are offered with different sets of powertrains.

Exterior Design

In terms of design, Panamera cars now receive Sport Design front end which comprises striking air intake grilles, a single-bar front light module and larger side cooling openings as standard across the range.

The new Turbo S variant gets distinct larger side air intakes and can be easily differentiated with its dual front lights which are now set further apart. At rear, it gets a pair of freshly designed LED taillights connected by a flowing line of a light strip that runs seamlessly over the luggage compartment lid.

Features on offer

Coming from a luxury brand like Porsche, it is highly improbable that it will be short on features. Its equipment consists of LED matrix headlights with PDLS Plus, an infotainment unit compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay, head-up display and Park Assist with Surround View. All models in this range are equipped with an updated Porsche Communication Management (PCM) as standard.

Performance

Speaking of its powertrains, the entry-level Panamera is offered with a 2.9-litre V6 bi-turbo unit, delivering 330 PS of power and 450 Nm of peak torque. The GTS model positioned above the base Panamera variant derives its power from a V8 bi-turbo engine which kicks out 480 PS of power and 620 Nm of peak torque.

On other hand, Turbo S derivative draws its power from a four-litre, bi-turbo V8 engine generating a massive 630 Ps of power. This car is capable of doing a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.1 seconds and can clock a top speed of 325 kmph which is seriously quick.

The top-spec Turbo SE Hybrid model is the most powerful model in the lineup with a hybrid powertrain setup. The powertrain features a four-litre, bi-turbo V8 petrol engine churning out 571 Ps of power in combination with a 136 PS electric motor generating a cumulative output of a massive 707 PS of peak power.

This powertrain is linked to an eight-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The electric motor derives its power from a 17.9 kWh battery pack which provides a range of 59km in full electric mode.

Price in India

Model Ex-showroom Price in Rs Panamera 1.45 Cr. Panamera GTS 1.86 Cr. Panamera Turbo S 2.12 Cr. Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid 2.43 Cr.

On the occasion of the Panamera range completing ten years of its existence, Porsche is offering only select units of the limited-run Panamera 4 10 Years Edition in certain dealership outlets in India. Deliveries of the super sports saloon in India is expected to commence soon and is expected to rival the likes of Audi RS7, BMW 8-series Gran Coupe, and Mercedes-Benz CLS-class.