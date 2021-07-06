2021 Range Rover Evoque India Launch Price Rs. 64.12 L Onwards

Range Rover Evoque gets Deep Garnet and Ebony interior colour options for the first time ever

We have already witnessed a few product launches from Jaguar Land Rover this year with the new Velar launched in June at Rs.79.87 lakhs while bookings have also commenced for the updated version of F-PACE SVR SUV. Now, the carmaker has introduced the 2021 Evoque. Price starts from Rs.64.12 lakhs, ex-sh. This is about Rs 5 lakh more expensive than the outgoing Evoque, which was priced from Rs 59 lakh.

Variants and Features

The second generation Range Rover Evoque is being presented in ‘R-Dynamic SE’ and ‘S’ trims. The SUV comes in with a host of features and several improvements over its earlier counterpart.

Among these updates are a revised front fascia, slim front grille and flush fitting door handles. There are some changes to the rear as well while interiors receive a new dashboard design with dual touchscreen and digital instrument cluster.

It comes in with 3D Surround Camera, Cabin Air Ionisation with PM2.5 filter, Wireless Charging with a Phone Signal Booster and also Land Rover’s latest ‘Pivi Pro’ infotainment system. The interiors are seen in a new dual tone colour scheme of Deep Garnet and Ebony for the first time ever.

Where engine specs are concerned, the 2021 Range Rover Evoque gets petrol and diesel engine lineup. The 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine makes 247 hp power and 365 Nm torque while the 2.0 liter diesel engine offers 201 hp power and 430 Nm torque. Both engines get mated to 9 speed automatic transmission as standard, with an all-wheel drive system.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Range Rover Evoque has always turned heads with its unique, modernistic and smart design. With the introduction of new interior colorways and latest Land Rover technologies, the new Evoque’s style quotient is even more enhanced and the new Ingenium powertrains make it more powerful and efficient.”

Land Rover Product Portfolio

As on date, Land Rover along with the new Evoque, also retails the Discovery Sport at Rs.65.30 lakh, the Velar at Rs.79.87 lakh and the Defender 110 at Rs.83.38 lakh. It also has the Range Rover Sport starting from Rs.91.27 lakh and the Range Rover at Rs.210.82 lakh.

The company has its network spread over 24 Indian cities and via 28 authorized dealerships located in Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Raipur, Surat and Vijayawada.