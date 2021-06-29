2021 Range Rover Sport SVR India Launch Price Rs 2.19 Cr – 5.0L Supercharged V8

The new Range Rover SVR comes in with a 5.0 liter supercharged V8 petrol engine delivering acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the latest version of the Range Rover Sport SVR performance SUV in the country. It is the fastest and most powerful Range Rover ever and comes to India at Rs.2.19 crores (ex-sh). This new high performance model targets a premium segment of buyers in the country delivering the highest level of performance and boasting of a commanding presence.

Designed and developed by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations, the SUV utilizes the Range Rover Sport lightweight all aluminum architecture. The chassis allows for dynamic handling while the design ensures controlled pitch under both heavy acceleration and braking along with damping hardware tuned to offer turn in, mid corner grip and body control.

It receives a rugged exterior stance with a revised front bumper design with vents for better cooling, performance brake pads and larger disc brakes for even better braking performance at higher speed. At the front and rear, its gets SVR badging.

The interiors boast of superb craftsmanship and is done up in perforated Ebony and Pimento Windsor Leather with a bespoke set of red anodized shift paddles. Seats are finished in satin black with SVT logo embossed on headrests and leg room is at a premium offering comfort for longer rides. The new Range Rover Sport receives a 19-speaker Meridian Surround Sound System, a dual-channel subwoofer and Trifield technology in every seat.

Engine and Acceleration

Range Rover Sport SVR gets its power via a 5.0 liter supercharged V8 petrol engine that belts out 567 hp peak power and 700 Nm peak torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in 4.5 seconds. This power plant is paired to an automatic transmission and allows the SUV to reach a top speed of 283 km/h.

Range Rover Sport SVR comes with comfort, eco and dynamic modes. Ideally suited for all terrain performance, the Rand Rover Sport gets height adjustable air suspension, ground clearance of 213mm and 850mm of wading depth.

The Range Rover Sport SVR now enters the company range in India that also includes the Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 59.04 lakh), Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 65.30 lakh), Defender 110 (starting at Rs 83.38 lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 91.27 lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 2.10 crore). Jaguar Land Rover sells its range of vehicles from across 24 dealerships in the country.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR

Earlier this year Jaguar Land Rover had launched of I-Pace electric SUV and last week, Jaguar also announced that the facelifted F-Pace SVR is set to launch in India soon. The company has opened bookings for this high performance SUV which will come in with exterior updates and a revised cabin.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR will receive JLR’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system and will be powered by a supercharged 5.0 liter V8 engine that will develop 20Nm more torque at 550 hp and 700 Nm mated to an 8 speed automatic gearbox. The new F-Pace will allow for 0.3 second quicker acceleration from 0 to 100km/h at 4.0 seconds and a higher top speed at 286 km/h.