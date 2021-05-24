2021 Renault Captur Updated With New Trims, Features

Deliveries for Captur SE Limited have already commenced while deliveries for the top-spec RS Line trim will begin from August across Europe and UK

Renault may have scaled-down its product lineup in India but it still has a sizable consumer base in international markets, especially in Europe. The French carmaker has seen a revival of sorts since the launch of its new subcompact UV in the form of Kiger but in the past year, the company has had to discontinue a couple of models such as Lodgy and Captur from its India portfolio.

Captur is still going strong in foreign markets. In fact, the crossover has received a mild update in the form of a couple of new trims and few more features up its sleeve in European markets. Renault has now added SE Limited and the dynamic RS Line trims to Captur’s lineup.

RS Line Trim- Styling Features

Both trims have been added to the existing lineup of the SUV comprising- Play, Iconic and S Edition models, powered by TCe petrol and E-Tech powertrains. RS Line trim is similar to the ones available in Cleo and Megane which offers sporty styling updates both inside and out.

The front fascia flaunts a Formula One-style front blade on the lower section of the bumper which is finished in a contrasting grey trim. The radiator grille gets a honeycomb pattern flanked by LED headlamps on both sides.

The headlights are complemented by integrated C-shaped LED DRLs that are also mirrored in the rear taillights. The rear end is highlighted by a dark tinted windscreen, a grey-coloured air diffuser and an RS Line badge on the tailgate. The overall sporty appeal is rounded up by 18-inch alloys.

Inside the cabin as well, there are a bunch of enhancements that make RS Line trim the sportiest in the Captur lineup. This includes dedicated R.S. Line upholstery, a perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel, faux carbon fibre dashboard trim, red air vent surrounds, a black headliner and aluminium pedals.

The equipment is loaded with features such as a 9.3-inch infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, reverse parking camera, automatic climate control and more.

SE Limited- Styling, Features

On the other hand, the SE Limited variant of Captur sits in between the entry-level Play and mid-range Iconic variant. The exterior of this trim comes with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlights and special “Limited” badging for the front wings as standard. It also benefits from dual-tone colour options with a contrasting black roof to amplify its sporty appeal.

Inside the cabin, SE Limited trim is laced with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, live traffic updates, Google search functionality, keyless entry and climate control, all as standard equipment. Safety kit on offer includes standard features such as rear parking sensors, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist and cruise control.