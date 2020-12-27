2021 Renault Kiger Spied With Sunroof – More Features Than Magnite

Based on the Nissan Magnite, upcoming Renault Kiger will offer more features in comparison

As customer preferences sway in favour of compact SUVs, we are witnessing an influx of new products in this space. Just like other carmakers, Renault India will also be attempting to claim its piece of the pie with its new compact SUV Kiger. The company has increased the frequency of road tests post lockdown, as the launch is getting nearer.

Already revealed as a concept last month, Kiger utilizes Renault-Nissan’s modular CMF-A platform. This is the same platform which has also been on offer with the recently launched Nissan Magnite. Even the Triber mini-MPV utilizes the same platform with some slight variations.

The CMF (Common Module Family) platform has been developed as part of the Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance partnership. It can support multiple body types and powertrains as well as reduce manufacturing costs.

Exteriors and Interiors

As compact SUVs are known for their good looks, Renault has ensured that Kiger is wrapped in a trendy package. Some key features include split LED headlamps with LED DRLs, prominent front grille, clamshell bonnet design, dual-tone alloy wheels, and Kwid-style LED taillights. On the inside, Kiger is equipped with a new dashboard that has horizontally positioned AC vents. Latest spy shots even indicate presence of sunroof, a feature which has been missing on its sibling Nissan Magnite.

In the latest spy shots shared by automotive enthusiast Ron from Ooty, there are a total of three test mules of Kiger on test. Two of them does not have the sunroof, but the third test mule, seems to have a bulge on the roof – indicating presence of electric sunroof.

Sunroofs are increasingly becoming an important feature, especially in the top trims. Other compact SUVs that offer sunroof are Sonet, Venue, Nexon, XUV300 and EcoSport. In comparison to Magnite, Kiger is expected to come with more features.

Other key features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, push-button start, and digital instrument console that looks similar to that of Triber. The infotainment system is expected to offer support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Renault Kiger Engine

Kiger will be offered in only petrol format. Base variants are expected to use the BS6 1.0-litre NA petrol motor that makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. This is the same as that of Triber. Top-spec Kiger variants are expected to get a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that can deliver around 100 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options for NA petrol engine will be a 5-speed manual. The turbo motor will have the option of a 5 speed MT and 6-step CVT transmission.

It will be a challenging road for Renault Kiger after its launch, as the compact SUV space already has many popular products such as Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Mahindra XUV300. Its cousin, Nissan Magnite is off to a brilliant start – already registering over 15,000 bookings.

To make it attractive for customers, Renault is expected to launch Kiger at a competitive price. It could be offered at a price of Rs 5.5-11 lakh.