2021 Renault Triber Launch Price Rs 5.3 L – Up To Rs 15k More Expensive

The 2021 update on Renault Triber is strictly limited to cosmetic revisions and few feature additions

After a successful launch of its latest offering Kiger, Renault has given Triber a mild update. The compact MPV has received subtle updates in the form of mild cosmetic revisions, a few feature additions as well as a new paint option.

2021 Triber is retailed in four trims- RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ, which is same as before. Prices start from Rs 5.3 lakhs and goes all the way to Rs 7.82 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh. Below is the detailed price list of the new Triber 2021.

Updates Incorporated

Starting with its exterior, the refurbished Triber gets new dual-tone colour schemes which would include a blacked-out roof and blacked-out pillars. It also gets all-black wing mirrors with integrated LED turn indicators. It also gets a new paint scheme in the form of cedar brown.

The 2021 Triber now comes with five colour options namely Ice Cool white, Moonlight silver, Metal mustard, Electric blue and the new Cedar brown which replaces Fiery red paint scheme. All these colour schemes will be offered with a dual-tone theme on the top-spec RXZ trim.

As far as feature additions are concerned, the updated Triber will be offered with a dual horn setup, a height-adjustable driver seat and steering-mounted controls. Apart from this, everything remains identical to the current iteration of the MPV.

Features on Offer

Feature highlights from the current model include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, twin air-con vents for second and third-row seats, cooled central compartment, and push-button start/stop.

In terms of safety, Triber offers dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD as standard across all trim levels. With all three rows of seats erect, boot space is negligible, however, pulling down the last row of seats makes space for 625 litres of luggage.

Powertrain Specs

For those expecting the punchier 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit to be included in its powertrain setup, get ready to be disappointed as it is not happening now and has been deferred to next year. It will continue to be powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit which produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. It is claimed to return fuel efficiency figures of 19kmpl and 18.29kmpl for respective gearboxes.