2021 Renault Triber Updated With New Features – Launch Price Rs 5.3 L

Renault India has announced the launch of updated Triber MPV with new features

First launched in Aug 2019, Renault Triber sales have already crossed the 75,000 mark. Today, Renault has launched an updated version of the Triber MPV, at an attractive starting price of Rs 5.3 lakhs for the base RxE MT variant.

Just like before, the new Triber also comes in 4 variants – RXE, RXL, RXT & RXZ. All variants are powered by the same 1.0 liter naturally aspirated engine, which is also on offer with Kiger and Kwid. Turbo petrol engine is still not on offer with Triber.

Changes in 2021 Triber

Design on the outside is similar to the existing Triber. There are no major changes on the outside. But on the inside, new features have been added. 2021 Renault Triber will now come with Steering Wheel Mounted Audio & Phone Controls along with Driver Seat Height Adjust feature.

To make exteriors attractive, Renault has added dual tone colour option on all available colours. Price for adding a dual tone to your choice of colour has been kept at Rs 17,000. In addition to this, a new colour has been added – Cedar Brown. There is also the addition of LED Turn indicator on ORVMs.

Price of 2021 Triber

As mentioned above, a total of 4 variants are on offer. The base RxE is priced from Rs 5.3 lakhs. It is only offered with MT option. RxL variant MT is priced at Rs 5.99 lakh while its AMT version costs Rs 6.5 lakh. Similarly, RXT MT costs 6.55 lakh and RXT AMT costs Rs 7.05 lakh.

2021 Renault Triber MT AMT RXE 5.30 lakh NA RXL 5.99 lakh 6.50 lakh RXT 6.55 lakh 7.05 lakh RXZ 7.15 lakh 7.65 lakh

Top of the line RXZ MT variant costs Rs 7.15 lakh and RXZ AMT costs Rs 7.65 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. Above is the detailed price list of 2021 Renault Triber effective from today, April 2021.

Triber Turbo

Many buyers have been waiting for the turbo engine variant of Triber. The new powertrain option is expected to be introduced later this year. The turbo petrol option of the compact MPV was earlier set to be launched earlier this year, however, the Covid-19 pandemic played spoilsport for most parts of the year.

This 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit will return an output of 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be sold alongside the current 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill which produces 71bhp at 6250rpm and a peak torque of 96Nm at 3500rpm. This engine comes with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard with the option of an AMT in higher variants. The 5-speed unit will be carried as standard in the turbocharged unit as well with the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.