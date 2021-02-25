2021 Royal Enfield 650 Twins New Colour Options Leak Ahead Of Facelift Launch

An update from Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 is on the cards which are expected to be launched sometime later this year

At the end of last year, Royal Enfield made its intentions clear that from here on we will see many new and updated products from the bikemaker for the next seven years or so. It started with the new Meteor 350 and continued with the updated Himalayan earlier this year.

While there are plenty of upcoming motorcycles in the brand’s scheme of things, exact launch timeline of these products is still very much unknown. Plenty of testing prototypes from the Chennai-based manufacturer have been spotted on roads in recent months. This clearly suggests that the company’s R&D currently has its hands full.

Amidst all this, new details have emerged online which might excite Royal Enfield fans. New colour options for the 650cc Twins- Interceptor and Continental GT have leaked on the internet which indicates that the modern classic roadsters might be given a mild-facelift soon.

This is further established by the fact that the latter was recently spotted testing earlier this year. Both bikes made their debut in 2018 and with almost three years in the market, an update shall benefit the brand.

Updates Expected

Although we believe that this update will mostly be cosmetic and in line with the updated Himalayan rather than a major makeover. This includes new colour schemes and subtle variations in styling. The manufacturer might also take the opportunity to rectify certain ergonomics issues on both the motorcycles which hamper the riding experience.

Although, the biggest update expected is the addition of the Tripper Navigation which displays turn-by-turn navigation on the instrument cluster when paired with the Royal Enfield App on one’s smartphone via Bluetooth. This feature made its first appearance in Meteor 350 and later in the updated Himalayan.

New Colour Options

Coming back to the colour options leaked, the images show several new paint schemes on both motorcycles. These colour schemes resemble the options available on the 650cc Twins in the Italian market which launched in November last year.

From the images, we see Interceptor with seven new colour options out of which Orange Crush, Glitter and Dust and Baker Express are already on offer in India. On the other hand, Continental GT is shown in five colour options including British Racing Lean, GT Red, Venture Black and Blue, Cookies and Cream and Mister Clean. Out of these, the last option is already on offer.

Engine Specs

Mechanically both bikes are identical. Both draw their power from a 648cc air-cooled parallel-twin engine which puts out 47 bhp at 7150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. There has been no official confirmation from Royal Enfield regarding this update.