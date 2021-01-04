2021 Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser KX650 Near Production Ready Spy Shots

Royal Enfiled KX650 cruiser will be powered by the same 649cc engine powering the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650

That Royal Enfield has been planning to extend its range of 650cc motorcycles has already been in news for a long time now. The Chennai-based bikemaker has been planning to utilise its 650cc unit in a proper cruiser bike next.

Royal Enfield had also presented its Concept KX bobber at EICMA in Milan in 2018. Post that, there were reports indicating that there would be a cruiser from the company in coming years. Although no official information has been shared by Royal Enfield regarding this till date. But recently, there were spy shots clicked of a RE test mule, which looks like their upcoming 650cc cruiser.

Design

After the first spy shots appeared, buzz over the upcoming 2021 Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser has increased even more. Now, we have another set of spy images with us which gives few more details about the upcoming motorcycle. In this case, as well, the prototype was devoid of any camouflage.

KX650 features a low slung profile, circular headlamps, long wheelbase, slender fuel tank and alloy wheels. Unlike the KX Concept bobber, the KX650 cruiser gets split seats for pillion instead of a single-piece seat. From the parts seen on board, it is likely that this is a near-production ready test mule.

Other eye-grabbing highlights are twin pipe exhausts, a wide handlebar, round LED taillights and round turn indicators. The rear fender noticeably looks fatter than the front one. Overall the KX650 resembles a modern cruiser with retro classic design elements.

Hardware & Features

It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels with thick profile tyres. The Royal Enfield Cruiser is also expected to employ upside-down USD forks at front which is the first in the brand’s range of motorcycles.

At rear it has opted for conventional twin shock absorbers. Surprisingly it doesn’t get radially mounted brake calipers as shown in the image. It is expected to offer features like a slipper clutch with assist, dual-channel ABS and semi-digital instrument cluster with tripper navigation from Meteor 350.

Powertrain

The KX650 will be powered by a 649cc twin engine which is capable of generating 47 PS of power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It is likely to be paired with a six-speed gearbox. The same powertrain is also employed in Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Launch of the new RE cruiser 650 is expected later this year, around Diwali 2021 period. Ahead of that, Royal Enfield will launch new gen Classic 350, Facelifted 650 Twins Int and Conti GT. When launched, the cruiser is expected to be priced around under Rs 4 lakh on road.

