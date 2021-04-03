2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied With Alloys – To Be On Offer At Launch

The new-gen Classic 350 is expected to go on sale in a couple of weeks – It will feature a new powertrain and brand new underpinnings

Since the last quarter of 2020, Royal Enfield has put on its aggressive avatar and is on a launch spree. The retro classic bikemaker had earlier announced that it would be launching four new or updated products every year for the next seven years. It started with the new Meteor 350 late last year and earlier the updated Himalayan and 650 Twins earlier this year.

Going by the frequency of test mules spotted in recent times, we believe that Royal Enfield would next launch the new generation model of Classic 350. While we have earlier covered some details regarding its design and specifications, new information about the upcoming retro-styled motorcycle has leaked online.

Updated Dynamics

It has now been confirmed that the new Classic 350 will be underpinned by J1D architecture which made its debut in Meteor 350 last year. The company will be ditching the single downtube frame for a twin downtube spine frame while the engine will be used as a stressed member. This has proven to improve handling and dynamics of the motorcycle.

The new dual-cradle frame will be suspended on 35 mm telescopic forks at front with a travel of 135mm and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with five-step preload adjustability and 80mm travel at rear.

Braking setup has been revised in the new-gen Classic 350 with a 300mm single disc brake at front with twin-piston floating calipers and a 270mm disc brake at rear with a single-piston floating caliper. Safety net will be provided by dual-channel ABS.

As far as rolling components are concerned, the new Classic 350 will be offered with 90/90 R19 wire-spoke wheels at front and 110/90 R18 wheels at rear as standard. Both wheels will be shod by tubeless tyres but buyers will get the option of tubeless tyres if they opt for alloy wheels. The manufacturer will also be offering a 90/90 19-inch alloy wheel at front and a 120/80 18-inch alloy wheel at rear as an option.

Design

No major changes will be made to its design since RE Classic’s retro appeal is a major USP for the bikemaker. Although we can expect minor updates such as a rounded pillion seat as standard with a new grab rail mounted onto the frame and a redesigned LED taillight. Other design highlights carried forward from the current model include a circular headlamp with chrome bezels surround, chrome-plated exhaust, broad rear fenders, circular rearview mirrors and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank.

Updated Powertrain, Feature

The upcoming Classic 350 will also employ a new powertrain which comprises a new 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. This unit is good enough for 20.2 bhp and 27 n of peak torque and will be linked to a new 5-speed gearbox. We have also noticed a new exhaust setup in our previous spy shots. The only major addition, in terms of feature, will be its updated instrument console which will get a Tripper Navigation pod.

SOURCE