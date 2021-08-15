2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Black Colour Spied – Launch Soon

RE Classic 350 will be built on the brand’s new J platform, seen on the Meteor 350

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is set to go on sale later this month. Ahead of that, it continues to be on test. Latest spy video is credit to MotorVikatan / Bullet Guru. The two test mules now spied, show the Stealth Black and Black colour option of the new gen Classic 350 fully undisguised. The exhaust note of new gen 2021 Classic 350 is clearly audible in the video below.

Before this, the Classic 350 had been spotted in British Green and in a Glossy Grey colour scheme. The green coloured model sporting a brown seat and the grey model receiving a black coloured seat. The new single and dual seats on models spied on test in Rajasthan seem plusher and bigger with better cushioning and rounded edges offering better rider and pillion comforts.

Other design elements included a 13.5 liter tear drop shaped fuel tank with a new emblem, distinctive body graphics, single piece grab handle, rounded shaped mirrors and a circular chrome finished headlamp with integrated LED Daytime Running Light and new smaller round shaped tail lamps along with updated turn signal indicators.

Chrome finish also extends to handlebar, exhaust, tail lamps and rear view mirrors while the bike rides on 19 inch front and 18 inch rear wheel with spoked rims and fitted with tubeless alloy wheels. Unofficial bookings are already open at select dealerships.

On-board Features

New gen RE Classic 350, which uses the J platform that debuted on Meteor 350 with twin down-tube architecture, will also see feature updates. These will include a new instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer, digital display digital display for fuel, trip and km readings.

It will also be seen with a Tripper Navigation System which gets synced to the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth. Features will also include a new switchgear, alloys in dual tone machine finish, tubeless tyres, etc. Spoke wheels option will also be on offer.

Updated engine from Meteor 350

Current Classic 350 gets its power via a 346cc, single cylinder, air and oil cooled, 4 stroke petrol engine making 19.3 hp power and 28 Nm torque. In comparison, the new gen model gets a reworked engine to now offer 20.1 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm.

The engine is mated to a 5 speed gearbox. Braking will be via front disc and rear drum set up measuring 300mm front and 270mm rear assisted by dual channel ABS. Suspension duties will be handled by telescopic forks in front side and dual shock absorbers at its rear.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is set for launch in the last week of August 2021. Production has already started at company plant in Chennai. 2021 RE Classic 350 is expected to carry a price tag similar to its current model; starting at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-sh).