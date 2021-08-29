2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Colour Options, Variants – First Look

Bookings for the new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 have begun – It can be booked in any authorized dealership

Royal Enfield will launch the new generation of Classic 350 on 1st Sep 2021. Ahead of that, it has now gone on display across authorized dealerships in India. The bike’s launch has been highly anticipated since the first-gen Classic has been the highest-selling model from the Chennai-based bikemaker ever since it was first launched in 2009.

This is the exact reason why Royal Enfield hasn’t tinkered too much with its design since it has been a USP of the Classic brand. Even with a generation update, it will take a keen eye to realize that this is the new gen and not the old gen.

Variants & Colour Options

The new Classic 350 can be had with either a single-channel ABS variant or a dual-channel ABS variant and consumers can either opt for a single-seat or dual-seat derivative. It is available in a total of five trim levels namely Redditch, Halcyon, Signals, Dark and the range-topping Chrome trim.

The entire lineup is offered in as many as eleven colour options with each trim barring Halcyon being in two colour options each. Halcyon is the only trim to be offered with three paint schemes. Take a look at the short first look video from Jerry Vlogs, detailing the new colour options on offer with 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Only the Redditch trim is offered with a single-channel ABS whereas the rest of the lineup is equipped with a dual-channel ABS. Dark and Signals Edition of the new Classic 350 adopt a completely blacked-out theme while the rest of the lineup makes use of chrome components.

Design & Features

As previously mentioned, most of the styling aspects of the modern retro-styled motorcycle have been retained from the outgoing model. These include a round halogen headlamp, circular turn indicators, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with rubber grips, tiger-eyed position lights, etc. Other styling highlights such as wire-spoked wheels (except Dark Trim), a bottle tube exhaust muffler, circular rearview mirrors and a round taillamp lend the bike a signature retro appeal.

In terms of features, the new-gen Classic 350 gets a revised semi-digital instrument cluster. Interestingly, the Tripper Navigation TFT display is not seen on the display bikes. Dealers say that due to semiconductor shortage, RE is shipping the Classic 350 without the Tripper Navigation unit. It Could be offered as an additional accessory at a later stage.

When paired to the Royal Enfield App on the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth, the tripper navigation reads out turn-by-turn navigation to the location entered. For the first time, Classic 350 gets a USB charger. The switchgear in handlebar has also been upgraded and feels more premium now.

Mechanical Specs

The major updates have been under the bike’s skin which now features a J platform. The new double downtube frame will be suspended on conventional 41mm telescopic forks at front and dual shock absorbers at rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both wheels with a 300mm rotor at front and a 270mm rotor at rear. The motorcycle rolls on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels while it tips the weighing scales at 195 kilos.

Powering the new-gen Classic 350 is a new 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that kicks out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This unit is coupled with a new 5-speed gearbox. The new engine also comes with a counterbalance shaft which is said to improve refinement levels and reduce vibration significantly.