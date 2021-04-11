2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Instrument Cluster Detailed In New Spy Shots

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the new gen Classic 350 motorcycle in coming weeks

In line with its strategy to introduce new products at regular intervals and refresh its product portfolio, Royal Enfield will be launching next-gen Classic 350 sometime in the coming weeks. The wait would be worth it, as 2021 Classic 350 comes with a range of updates including visual tweaks, additional features and new chassis and engine.

Next-gen Classic 350 design updates

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues with its signature retro profile that has remained one of its primary USPs. However, there are several smaller tweaks that give the motorcycle a distinct identity.

A rugged looking circular headlamp cluster with integrated LED DRLs is among the key design highlights at the front. Other components such as handlebar grips and switchgear have also been updated.

The instrument console has been refreshed and it comprises a display screen along with an analogue speedometer. It also gets a fuel gauge. In addition, there are trip meters, time display, Odometer as well as the mention of ECO in the display. Take a look at the latest spy video below, credit to Vicky Mallick.

Next-gen Classic 350 will also get Tripper navigation, which was introduced with Meteor 350 last year. Tripper feature comprises a small screen that displays directional arrows for the inputted destination. It works in conjunction with Royal Enfield app and Google Maps. The motorcycle in the spy video is seen in metallic green shade.

Next-gen Classic 350 seat design has been refreshed and it now comes with improved ergonomics, smoother curves and better cushioning. It is expected to provide more comfort during long-distance touring. Another change can be seen in the positioning of grab rails, which are now placed a bit higher than that of the existing model. At the rear, next-gen Classic 350 gets a sleeker round shaped LED tail lamp and new turn indicators.

Next-gen Classic 350 engine

Powering next-gen Classic 350 will be the new engine that is already in use with Meteor 350. The 349 cc oil cooled OHC engine is capable of delivering 20.2 hp of max power and 27 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The new transmission uses fewer moving parts, which ensures smooth performance and higher reliability.

Along with the new motor, the motorcycle also gets the new J1D platform. This replaces the earlier single downtube setup. The combo of new engine and chassis are expected to significantly reduce vibrations. We have already seen this with Meteor 350. Performance and handling are also expected to be better, as compared to the current model. In terms of safety, the motorcycle will have disc brakes at both ends, integrated with dual-channel ABS as standard. It will also get alloys and tubeless tyres.

Classic 350 is currently the top selling motorcycle in 200-500 cc segment. Its market share is almost 50%. Although it has been facing competition from new rivals, none have been able to make any major dent to its popularity. The company would be hopeful that next-gen Classic 350 would continue to build upon the motorcycle’s success and wide fan following.