2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Fully Undisguised – First Look Walkaround

As per the latest info, the new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 will make its debut on August 31, 2021

Numerous spy shots of the new generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 have been doing the rounds on the internet in recent times which suggest its launch might be around the corner. Test mules of the retro classic motorcycle have been spotted testing on the roads for a very long time which has revealed a few details.

The latest set of spy pics have revealed another interesting feature about the upcoming new-gen Classic 350. The particular testing prototype was spotted tolling on curved, multi-spoke, dual-tone alloy wheels. These units are different from the one spotted in Signals Edition during a TVC shoot in Rajasthan a few weeks ago.

Design

Getting into the details, the new-gen Classic 350 retains its modern retro-style design of the outgoing models with signature elements such as a round halogen headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank with rubber grips, tiger-eyed position lights, etc. The spring under the rider’s saddle in the current Classic is not present in the new model.

The pillion seat, as usual, is a separate unit and gets an integrated single-piece grab rail. Watch the detailed walkaround video of new gen Classic 350 below, credit to MRD Vlogs.

The tail section gets a round taillamp held in a redesigned housing accompanied by round turn indicators in line with the old-school design philosophy. The circular rearview mirrors are embellished in chrome in this model. The seats also get a ribbed pattern. As mentioned earlier, most of the design of Classic 350 has been retained in the new model.

Specs & Features

The major update will be underneath as it gets an all-new J platform also underpinning Meteor 350. The new dual-cradle frame will be suspended on 35mm telescopic forks at front with a travel of 135mm and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with five-step preload adjustability and 80mm travel at rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both wheels assisted by a dual-channel ABS as standard.

It will be powered by the same 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that propels Meteor 350. This engine kicks out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque while paired with a new 5-speed gearbox. The motor is also known to produce much less vibration than its predecessor thanks to the use of a counter-balance shaft.

The most impressive addition, though, has been the updated instrument cluster which now comes with a Tripper Navigation pod. Tripper Navigation provides turn-by-turn navigation when paired with the Royal Enfield App on the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth. The console also features an analogue speedometer while the digital display could read out information from an odometer and fuel gauge.