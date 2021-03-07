2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Instrument Cluster Spied – Gets Tripper Navigation

The new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to be launched in the next few weeks

Royal Enfield has its hands full with its recent commitment to launch at least four new products every year. Late last year, the brand launched its all-new cruiser Meteor 350 which was followed by an updated version of Himalayan early this year. For the next quarter, it is expected that the Chennai-based bikemaker will introduce a new generation model of Classic 350.

Test mules of the upcoming Classic 350 have been spotted on numerous occasions recently. Seeing all spy shots, there hardly seems to be any cosmetic difference between the new model and the current model, at first glance at least. It is evident that Royal Enfield wouldn’t want to tinker with the design of a bike that has been the company’s best-seller for many years.

Revised Instrument Cluster

However, there are some crucial additions to this motorcycle that would make the upcoming iteration of the retro-styled classic bike a little more than just bare bones. For the first time, the revamped instrument cluster of the upcoming Classic 350 has been spied.

We get to notice two important additions- a small digital display along with a Tipper Navigation pod beside it. The digital display will probably read out basic information from the odometer and fuel gauge. It retains the manual speedometer.

The Tripper Navigation made its first appearance in Meteor 350 and later on the update Himalayan and would soon be made available on all models across Royal Enfield’s range. It provides turn-by-turn navigation on the display pod when connected to the rider’s smartphone via the Royal Enfield App where one can enter destination information. The app world in association with Google Maps which feeds the data on the display screen of the pod.

Styling

As mentioned earlier, Royal Enfield has not made many changes to its overall design with most of its elements being carried over from the current model. This includes circular headlamps with chrome bezels, chrome-plated exhaust, broad rear fenders, circular rearview mirrors and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank.

The only notable updates spotted are narrower round LED lights and turn indicators. It gets new split seats with better cushioning for a more comfortable long-distance ride. It now gets a new single-piece grab rail which is positioned slightly higher for better reach to the pillion.

Specifications

As far as hardware is concerned it will be based on a new J platform the same which underpins Meteor 350. It is built on a double-cradle chassis instead of a single downtube frame as in the current model though suspension setup hasn’t been tinkered much.

The new-gen Classic 350 will be powered by an all-new 348cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which churns out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This is 1 bhp more and 1 Nm less than the current model’s output. It will be linked to a new 5-speed gearbox. Upon its launch, it will rival the likes of Benelli Imperiale, Jawa Forty-Two and Honda H’Ness CB350.