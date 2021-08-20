2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Media Rides Start – Launch Soon

The new-gen Classic 350 is slated to launch on August 27 at an expected starting price of around Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ahead of its launch towards the end of this month, the new generation Classic 350 official media rides have started. Automotive enthusiast Darane Dany has spotted the new 2021 Classic 350 in a new colour scheme ahead of its launch. As revealed in spy shots earlier, the new-gen model carried the same retro design of a modern classic motorcycle. However, it has undergone major changes underneath its skin.

Same Retro-Style Design

The new-gen Classic 350 retains its modern retro-style design of the outgoing models with signature elements such as a round halogen headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank with rubber grips, tiger-eyed position lights, etc. The spring under the rider’s saddle in the upcoming model has been given a miss.

It will also receive some new colour options such as Stealth Black, British Green and Glossy Grey. The Green Classic 350 gets a brown colour single seat while the grey and black Classic 350 get black seats.

While some variants will don a signature chrome finish on mechanical components like handlebar, exhaust pipe and engine casing, others will sport an all-black theme. Some older colour options such as the Signals Edition will be carried forward in the new-gen model.

Like the previous-gen Classic, the upcoming model will continue to be offered in single and dual-seat layouts. The dual-seat variants get a pillion seat as a separate unit with an integrated single-piece grab rail.

The new model also sports a different alloy wheel design, one of them being dual-tone, while some variants still offer traditional wire-spoked wheels. Lighting is expected to remain a halogen setup.

Hardware, Powertrain Updates

The most notable update is an all-new J platform underpinning the new Classic 350. The new double downtube frame will be suspended on conventional telescopic forks at front and dual shock absorbers at rear. This new frame is expected to improve the overall ride quality and characteristics of the motorcycle. Braking will be handled by disc brakes on both wheels and assisted by a dual-channel ABS as standard.

The new-gen Classic 250 will be powered by a new 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which also propels Meteor 350. This powertrain develops an output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is coupled with a new 5-speed gearbox. The new motor is provided with a counter-balance shaft which reduces the vibration significantly.

Features on offer

In terms of features, the new Classic 350 will get a revised instrument console with an analogue speedometer and a digital odometer and fuel gauge. In addition, it will also receive a digital display for Tripper Navigation which offers turn-by-turn navigation when paired with the Royal Enfield App on the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth.