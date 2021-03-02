2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Side View Spied – New Exhaust System

The 350 cc single-cylinder engine will be shared with the Meteor

The next generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been spotted testing in its near-production guise once again. This time, the latest spy shot gives us a closer look at the motorcycle and its side view – detailing the new exhaust system. We have learnt that the motorcycle is very close to launch and it could be in the showrooms in a few weeks.

New Royal Enfield Classic 350

The new Classic 350 is easily the most anticipated member of Royal Enfield’s next generation family based on the modular J platform. The launch which was originally planned for 2020 was delayed due to several reasons not the least of which is the ongoing pandemic. It seems the Chennai-based retro-classic specialist has sorted out the final details and is geared up to bring in the next iteration in a matter of weeks.

Based on the spyshots, we can say that nothing much has changed. The current Classic 350 is still the best selling RE even at the very end of its lifespan, strongly indicating that the old-school styling is still popular among loyalists. We do get a slightly revised headlamp cowl, fuel tank and seats. We expect the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be equipped with Tripper Navigation system.

Royal Enfield has recently introduced alloy wheels and dark colour themes for the Classic 350, and these cosmetic features are likely to be carried forward by the next gen model even though the prototypes are equipped with traditional spoke wheels and chrome finished components.

Specifications

Powering the next generation classic roadster will be the new 350 cc SOHC air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine which debuted on the Meteor. With 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of torque, the motor will offer a decent balance between highway performance and fuel efficiency. The transmission will continue to be a 5-speed unit.

The modern setup in addition to several quality related improvements are expected to make the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 much more refined and robust compared to the outgoing model which is known for its niggles despite its undeniable charm.

The company added an auxiliary catalytic converter chamber on the exhaust downtube to make the current engine meet the BS6 emission norms. The addition was an ad-hoc solution until the new model arrives. The test mules of next generation model do away with this additional component, thereby reverting to the old sleek exhaust system.

Prospects

With an all-new engine and several tangible improvements, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is all set to take the best selling nameplate to a new level. It will be supported by a slightly more modern looking roadster called the Hunter 350 which will go after the likes of Honda H’ness CB350. RE’s product onslaught is about to begin.