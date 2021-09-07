The new-gen Classic 350 is based on a new Twin Downtube frame which is said to have improved its handling to a great extent

A couple of days back, Royal Enfield launched its very highly anticipated new generation Classic 350. Starting at a price of Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom), Royal Enfield has managed to retain the old retro charm of the outgoing Classic 350 despite this being an all-new model in which nothing from the older model has been carried forward.

Now, the Chennai-based bikemaker has revealed the official accessories list for the new-gen Classic 350. The Accessories tab on the company’s official website displays the list of goodies on offer by the company. Under the accessories tab, Royal Enfield now has a separate tab for the new-gen Classic which contains a host of add-ons.

List of Official Accessories

The official accessories have been broadly categorised under eight segments- Protection, Controls, Seats, Bodywork, Luggage, Engine, Security & Maintenance and Wheels. The most number of options are listed under engine guards where prices start at Rs. 2,750 and go up to Rs. 4,250. The company is offering two options of alloy wheels designs, both of which cost Rs 12,500 a pair.

Similarly, there are two types one can opt for Silver Deluxe and Black deluxe each costing Rs 2,500 per set. Below is a detailed first look video by Vi Vlogs, detailing the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 and its official accessories. The total cost of all accessories in the video below is about Rs 26k.

Considered as one of the best touring machines, the new Classic 350 will also look to build on that reputation hence Royal Enfield is offering accessories that make this new Classic a touring-friendly motorcycle. This includes Waterproof Inner Bag, Pannier, Pannier Rail and Rack with prices starting at Rs 1,150.

There are also different kinds of accessory seats on offer for both rider and pillion whose prices start from Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,950 respectively. Buyers will get the option to choose from three windscreens with the range-topping touring screen priced at Rs 3,950. Two options each for backrest and seat covers have been made available, both in black and brown. The backrests would cost Rs 950 while the seat covers will set one back by Rs 1,000.

Apart from these, Royal Enfield is also offering two mirror options for the new Classic 350- a bar-end type and a touring type priced respectively Rs 5,800 and Rs 6,250. We also expect the bikemaker to offer Tripper Navigation an official accessory for the new-gen Classic at a later stage.

New Powertrain

The 2021 Classic 350 has been receiving positive reviews from all corners mainly due to its new and more refined powertrain. It is now powered by a 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor which pushes out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a new 5-speed gearbox. All mechanical configurations have been borrowed from Meteor 350.