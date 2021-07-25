2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Single And Dual Seat Spied – New Colours

Upon its launch, the new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 will rival the likes of Honda CB350 H’Ness, Jawa Standard and Benelli Imperiale 400

The hype around the launch of a new Royal Enfield motorcycle is understandably very given the reputation the brand has earned in the Indian market over the course of several decades. This time it is around a motorcycle that has found the most number of buyers wearing the Royal Enfield badge- Classic 350.

The launch of the new generation model is around the corner. Ahead of official launch, the Classic 350 production variants have now been spotted undisguised. It will be offered in single seat as well as dual seat variant.

Slightly Updated Styling

The new images confirm that the overall design has been kept similar to current Classic 350. Two motorcycles have been spied. One is wearing a shade of green while the other is in grey. The Green Classic 350 gets brown colour single seat while the grey Classic 350 gets black seats.

New C350 motorcycles are seen wearing a signature chrome treatment for its mechanical components including the handlebar, exhaust muffler, taillight, turn indicators, wire-spoke wheels, headlight bezels and rearview mirrors.

In some of the many previous spy pics, the motorcycles were seen wearing a black theme in which all the mechanical components were given an all-black treatment.

Features on offer

As far as features are concerned, the new-gen Classic 350 gets a revised instrument cluster which gets an analogue speedometer, digital display for fuel indicator and odometer and a Tripper Navigation display. The latter offers turn-by-turn navigation when paired to the Royal Enfield on the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth. Apart from that and new switchgear, the equipment remains very basic.

New Mechanical Specs

The most critical upgrades have been reserved underneath. As we know, the new Classic 350 will be underpinned by a new J-platform which also underpins the company’s latest cruiser offering- Meteor 350. The new double downtube frame will be suspended on conventional telescopic forks at front and dual shock absorbers at rear. This new frame is expected to improve the overall ride quality and characteristics of the motorcycle.

The new Classic 350 will be powered by a new 349cc single-cylinder long-stroke motor which kicks out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This motor will be paired with a new 5-speed gearbox with less and simpler internal mechanics to reduce friction. The engine is provided with a counter balance shaft which reduces the vibration significantly.

