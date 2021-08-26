2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 White And Other Colour Options Detailed

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 will continue to go up against the likes of Jawa, Benelli Imperiale 400 and Honda H’Ness CB350

The entire motorcycling community in India is presently awaiting the launch of the highly anticipated new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350. The Chennai-based modern classic bikemaker recently took to social media to confirm that the new Classic 350 will be launched on September 1.

In recent months, many details of the upcoming motorcycle have been revealed through various spy shots leaked on the internet. Also, the bike has managed to garner attention due to the excessive number of colour options available. Multiple colour options of the new-gen Classic 350 have come to light from recent spy videos and images.

New Classic 350 Colour options

Reports have indicated that the new Classic 350 will be made available in five variants. Barring the top-spec trim, rest of the four variants will be offered in two colour options each.

The top-spec model will offer three dual-tone paint schemes, each of which will be complemented by heavy doses of chrome. The upcoming lineup of the modern retro motorcycle will offer new colour options such as Stealth Black, British Green and Glossy Grey.

While some of them like the British Green option will offer tan brown leather seats, the other will offer black seats. Some variants will offer mechanical components such as handlebar, rearview mirrors, headlamp bezels and exhaust tailpipe embellished in chrome whereas others will get these parts blacked out.

A few other paint schemes expected to be included are Light green, Khakhi, Stealth black, dual-tone red and black and white. The new-gen Classic will also get Signals Edition as one of its variants which are more likely to be offered in light green and khaki. The Signals Edition is a tribute to all men and women of the defence and paramilitary forces.

Retro-Style design

Apart from new colour options, the overall design of the new Classic 350 is more of an evolution with most of the styling of the outgoing model retained. This includes a round halogen headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank with rubber grips, tiger-eyed position lights, etc. Like the current-gen Classic, the upcoming model will be sold in both single- and dual-seat derivatives.

Mechanical Upgrades

The new-gen Classic 350 will be underpinned by an all-new J platform which made its debut with Meteor 350 late last year. The new double downtube frame will be suspended on conventional telescopic forks at front and dual shock absorbers at rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both wheels and assisted by a dual-channel ABS as standard.

Another major update will be a brand new 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that propels the bike. This motor kicks out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a new 5-speed gearbox. The new engine also comes with a counterbalance shaft which is said to improve refinement levels and reduce vibration significantly.