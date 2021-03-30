2021 Royal Enfield Classic 650 Render Based On Latest Spy Shots

Royal Enfield is currently planning to launch the new-gen Classic 350 which is expected to launch in the coming few weeks

It is already known that Royal Enfield has been developing multiple models in the 650cc platform. While one is a traditional cruiser that may or may not wear the branding of Meteor, the other one which seems to be a retro-styled classic bike is speculated to carry the nametag of Classic.

While there is no confirmation regarding this from the Chennai-based bikemaker, we do hope a larger and more powerful Classic to hit roads soon especially after Classic 500 being discontinued. We can, however, imagine how the motorcycle would look if and when it gets made.

A digitally rendered design has been created by IAB in-house design artist Shoeb R. Kalania which has been based on the expected lines of the upcoming new generation Classic 350. As evident, there are no major updates in its overall styling as it retains major design elements from the current Classic 350. However, there are subtle yet noticeable differences in this rendering that distinguishes itself from the current 350cc model.

Overall Styling

For starters, it gets a different single-piece grab rail for the pillion which is bolted to the rear fender than the optional pillion seat as in the current Classic 350. The seats are themselves different from the present modern retro bike.

It also receives new taillights and turn indicators which are sleeker than before. Being powered by a 650ccc parallel-twin engine, it will also feature twin exhaust pipes- one on each side. Also, the front suspension gets an upside-down USD fork in this rendering.

Another small addition would include a Tripper Navigation pod in the instrument cluster. Other than this, every design element has been kept intact and in line with its upcoming new 350cc sibling. This includes a circular headlamp with chrome bezels around, broad rear fenders, chrome-plated exhaust, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and circular rearview mirrors.

Mechanical Specs

It will borrow its underpinnings from the 650cc Twins- Interceptor and Continental GT. Not only the platform but also the 648cc parallel-twin motor will also be carried over from the 650cc twins. This unit is capable of producing 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque and will be paired to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. More details on the upcoming 650cc motorcycles are expected to be revealed by Royal Enfield in the months to come.

New-Gen Classic 350

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield’s next big launch will be the new-gen Classic 350 which will be based on a new J platform and will be powered by a new 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. This motor generates 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a new 5-speed gearbox. It is expected to be hitting showrooms in the next few weeks.

